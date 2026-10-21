THE LOVE KILLS THEORY Completes Japan Tour Supporting HAPPY SUICIDE, JIM!

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Alternative rock band the love kills theory has completed a four-city tour of Japan in October 2026, bringing its distinctive mix of atmospheric sound, melodic hooks and provocative lyrics to Japanese audiences. Cities visited were Tokyo, Yokohama, Kobe and Osaka. The performances supported the band's Xemu Records album, Happy Suicide, Jim!, with fellow label artists Dead Meadow also on the bill.

The Japan tour followed radio attention for the album's first single, 'Found,' which reached No. 56 on the Mediabase Top 100 chart, and its follow-up, 'Something Goes Around.'

Combining driving rhythms with layered guitars, keyboards and sound effects, the love kills theory creates immersive sonic landscapes anchored by memorable melodies. Its lyrics explore consumer culture, alienation and the pursuit of meaning, drawing inspiration from Situationist thinker Guy Debord, author Aldous Huxley and research into the biological roots of despair.

The pairing with American psychedelic rock band Dead Meadow brought together two distinctive acts from the Xemu Records roster, connecting the love kills theory's incisive alternative rock with Dead Meadow's heavy riffs and expansive atmospheres.

The love kills theory features Cevin Soling on vocals and rhythm guitar, Bill Brandau on keyboards, Jim Minics on lead guitar, Darren Pilato on bass and Jaron Stewart on drums.

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