THE LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki to Release New Album in May

ROB ROKICKI, the composer and lyricist behind the Broadway show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is set to release "Grace Kinetic," an album of feel-good lo-fi music.

Building from an EP released in 2020, this is personal project for the composer who has been working on it throughout the pandemic. Grace Kinetic will be available on all streaming platforms May 5. Take a listen to the single "This Is The Love" below!

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award.

Other shows include Monstersongs and Punk Rock Girl! (with Joe Iconis) licensed through Concord Theatricals. His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Other Palace in London. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing.

Watch the new music video here: