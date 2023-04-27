Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki to Release New Album in May

THE LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki to Release New Album in May

The album will be released on May 5, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

ROB ROKICKI, the composer and lyricist behind the Broadway show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is set to release "Grace Kinetic," an album of feel-good lo-fi music.

Building from an EP released in 2020, this is personal project for the composer who has been working on it throughout the pandemic. Grace Kinetic will be available on all streaming platforms May 5. Take a listen to the single "This Is The Love" below!

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award.

Other shows include Monstersongs and Punk Rock Girl! (with Joe Iconis) licensed through Concord Theatricals. His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Other Palace in London. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



Noble Oak Announces When It Finds You & Reveals New Single Photo
Noble Oak Announces 'When It Finds You' & Reveals New Single
Vancouver’s Noble Oak has announced his new album When It Finds You and reveals the latest track “Your Favourite Place”. The album is written, recorded, produced, mixed, and creative directed by Fiore.
Simply Red Release Brand New Single Just Like You Photo
Simply Red Release Brand New Single 'Just Like You'
Simply Red continue their phenomenal return with the release of a brand new single ‘Just Like You’ - out now. The video for ‘Just Like You’, directed by Jackson Ducasse, sees the band turn in spectacular performance to camera. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Gareth Donkin Shares Synth-Infused New Single Whenever Photo
Gareth Donkin Shares Synth-Infused New Single 'Whenever'
Gareth Donkin has shared his new single “Whenever” via drink sum wtr, a new label formed by A&R Nigil Mack, in partnership with Secretly Group, as a part of the newly minted All Flowers Group. Arriving with a dreamy music video, the buoyant song mines the era of ‘70s yacht soul for inspiration and finds Donkin reveling in new love commitment.
Acclaimed Funk Duo Chromeo Confirm Fall Headline Tour Photo
Acclaimed Funk Duo Chromeo Confirm Fall Headline Tour
This tour comes on the heels of Chromeo’s triumphant fifth appearance at Coachella, where the duo debuted their all-new stage setup—including four custom chrome modular synth towers—designed with longtime collaborator and contemporary artist Freeka Tet (Aphex Twin, Childish Gambino, YSL).

From This Author - Michael Major


Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New SingleKool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single
April 27, 2023

Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that’s equal parts street and space.  Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium TourKarol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour
April 27, 2023

The tour promises to further propel Karol’s superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and more.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in JulyMolly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in July
April 27, 2023

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Douglas (dobro) and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)—City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on “Yosemite.” 
Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8
April 27, 2023

Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, Bowen Yang, and more will be guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning alongside RuPaul. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming season now!
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79
April 27, 2023

Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards in London.
share