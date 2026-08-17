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THE JAKOB DREYER QUARTET to Perform at Ken's Jazz Attic in Larchmont

Vibraphonist Simon Moullier, saxophonist John Ellis, and drummer Kenn Salters join the bandleader at Bar Aida.

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THE JAKOB DREYER QUARTET to Perform at Ken's Jazz Attic in Larchmont

The Jakob Dreyer Quartet will perform at Ken's Jazz Attic on Thursday, August 20 at 7PM. The show is being held this month at Bar Aida, located at 2128 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538.

The quartet, led by Jakob Dreyer, features Simon Moullier on vibraphone, John Ellis on saxophone, and Kenn Salters on drums.

According to the announcement, Dreyer's compositions are 'like a live experience in a city you've never been to before: twist and turns, vibes, colors, soaring vistas and bustling energy,' with his album 'Roots and Things' described as a 'must-listen.'

The announcement also noted that Simon Moullier is a Grammy-winning artist, John Ellis is considered one of jazz's most genre-pushing artists today, and Kenn Salters has played with Aretha Franklin, among others.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 20, 7PM

Venue: Bar Aida, 2128 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538

Tickets: Eventbrite

More information: kensjazzattic.com

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