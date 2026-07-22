Trombonist Sam Blakeslee Releases New Album NEW BLOOD

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Trombonist, composer, and educator Sam Blakeslee has released a new album titled NEW BLOOD, according to a press release issued through Red Cat Publicity.

NEW BLOOD is recorded by the Sam Blakeslee Large Group and is scheduled for release on Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records (BJUR 083) on September 25, 2026.

UPCOMING APPEARANCES

Monday, August 24: Guest Artist w/ Hartford Jazz Orchestra, Elicit Brewing, Manchester, CT

Friday, September 11: Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, Akron Main Library, Akron, OH

Sunday, September 27: Shapeshifter Lab, Brooklyn, NY

Friday, November 13: Blu Jazz, Akron, OH

Saturday, November 14: The Bop Stop at the Music Settlement, Cleveland, OH

Blakeslee, originally from Columbus, Ohio, is a member of numerous ensembles including Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows, Manuel Valera's New Cuban Express Big Band, the Terraza Big Band, Dan Pugach Nonet, New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, and Emilio Solla's Tango Jazz Orchestra. He appeared on the Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows album Architecture of Storms, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2023. Blakeslee has also performed with artists such as Sean Jones, Joe Lovano, Dan Wilson, Dick Oatts, Aretha Franklin, John Clayton, Big Heart Machine, Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra, Jiyhe Lee Orchestra, Tracy Yang Jazz Orchestra, Birdland Big Band, Joel Harrison Large Ensemble, and The Jazz Gallery Composer's Showcase directed by Miho Hazama. Blakeslee is also a member of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop, co-led by the producer of this album, Alan Ferber and prominent jazz composer Andy Farber. Blakeslee is on faculty at the University of Hartford - Hartt School of Music, in the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz as Director of the Jackie McLean Institute Big Band, and Artist Teacher of Trombone.

The album features an ensemble of first-call NYC artists, including Charles Pillow, David Smith, Alex Norris, Pete McCann, Matt Pavolka, and many others. The recording documents two records of Blakeslee's big band music captured over a three-day session.

'Thank you to the members of the Large Group who gave their all as part of a 3-day recording session where we documented two records of my big band music, the second of which I am also extremely excited to share with you down the line,' said Blakeslee.

Two major influences have shaped Blakeslee's development as a composer: exposure to the New York City scene, and the work of trombonist/composer Bob Brookmeyer. Blakeslee explains that, 'While playing in big bands as a trombonist has always been an integral part of my musical life, my relationship with the medium changed once I became aware of the big band writing of Bob Brookmeyer in 2011. The resonance, warmth, and daring nature of his compositions awakened a new interest in creating my own music . . . it was a compositional awakening.'

The other pivotal moment was moving to NYC from Northeast Ohio in 2017. Blakeslee elaborates that, 'Like most find out who move from smaller scenes, to say it was a humbling experience is an understatement. I quickly found myself playing in numerous big bands around town with music I could have never conceived, rhythms and grooves I had never heard, and players that kept me extremely accountable to keep the bar high. Working in the big band scene proved to be a worthwhile incubator for my own writing. It allowed me to find out how I wanted to write, how I didn't want to write, as well as find my own place in the middle of tradition and innovation. By playing a lot of music I liked and didn't like, it allowed me to figure out my own compositional needs and aesthetics. I wanted to write music that was provocative but not overly difficult, complex but not complicated, create frameworks that allowed soloists to truly express themselves, and balance density and openness.'

Highlights on New Blood include the title track, written in 2013 as an anthem to the new voices and musical aesthetics that were emerging on the Northeast Ohio scene (a region with a rich jazz & blues heritage that has produced trailblazing exponents such as Albert Ayler, Joe Lovano, and Tadd Dameron.) A mid-up tempo, driving tune, 'Franklin's Blues' not only reflects the meaningful and important relationship Blakeslee has with the blues, but also with his beloved cat, Franklin. The contemporary and contrapuntal 'Another Day In Which To Excel' (commissioned by the International Society of Jazz Arrangers & Composers) is dedicated to the composer's late Grandfather who would awake each day at 5 AM without an alarm, and declare, 'another day in which to excel.' 'Slow Growth/New Growth' was originally composed in 2018 for string quartet, piano, bass, and drums as part of the Bridges Residency at Ravinia Steans Music Institute (created to promote and further the creation of music which straddles the genre divide between jazz and classical), and as part of that experience was the trombonist/composer being awarded the inaugural David Baker Prize in Composition. The artist's will to express their unique artistic vision is ever-present. For Blakeslee this manifested itself in the composition, 'Escaping Shadows.' He explains, 'I was trying to escape the musical spheres of my own teachers and influences and trying to find out what I was actually hearing, not what other people were.'

Much of the sentiment behind the compositions on New Blood is centered around perseverance and resilience through Blakeslee's personal journey leading an ensemble as impractical as a big band. From the humble beginnings of the group's first performances in 2013 in a basement venue in Akron, OH, to recording this album with a large group of some of the most compelling artists on the New York City scene, is an experience that Blakeslee will treasure his entire life.

PERSONNEL

New Blood features Sam Blakeslee-trombone/compositions, Erica Seguine-conductor, Alan Ferber-producer, Brian Krock-Assistant Producer, Michael Thomas-alto saxophone, soprano saxophone, flute, Chris Hemingway-alto saxophone, flute, Charles Pillow-tenor saxophone, clarinet, Johnathan Lowery-tenor saxophone, clarinet, Carl Maraghi-baritone saxophone, bass clarinet (tracks 2-4, 6-7), Andrew Gutauskas-baritone saxophone, bass clarinet (tracks 1,5,7), trumpets - John Lake, Stuart Mack (tracks 2-4, 6-7), Alex Norris (tracks 1,5), David Smith, David Adewumi, trombones - Sam Blakeslee, Matt McDonald, John Yao (tracks 2-4,6-7), Willie Applewhite (tracks 1,5), Jennifer Wharton, Pete McCann-guitar, Martha Kato-piano, Matt Pavolka-bass, Lee Fish-drums, Special Guests - Nathan-Paul Davis-alto saxophone (track 5), Chris Coles-tenor saxophone (track 5).

More information is available at www.SamBlakesleeMusic.com and www.BJURecords.com.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...