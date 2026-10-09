THE HAWKSTONE FARMERS CHOIR Release 'ABSOLUTION' Ahead of 2027 UK Tour
The choir's new single, written and produced by Simon Gwilliam with Hazell Tratt, was recorded at Real World Studios.
The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, winners of Britain's Got Talent 2026, have released their brand-new single, 'Absolution,' out now.
The choir, formed of 38 strong members and founded by Jeremy Clarkson in 2025, released the track alongside a music video. 'Absolution,' written and produced by Simon Gwilliam and co-written with Hazell Tratt, is a celebration of release, connection and the importance of letting go. Inspired by the experiences of members of the Hawkstone Farmers Choir, the track explores the value of stepping away from everyday pressures and reconnecting with others, a message that carries particular resonance across farming and rural communities, where long hours, isolation and responsibility can take a toll on mental wellbeing.
'Absolution' captures the joy of release: coming together, talking, laughing, singing and allowing the weight of daily life to fall away for a while. Recorded at Real World Studios, the single arrives ahead of the choir's debut album, 'This Is Home,' out November 20th.
It follows the release of their much-loved version of 'One Day Like This,' which the choir performed live on ITV at the National Television Awards, opening the show in front of a packed audience at London's O2. Following their historic Britain's Got Talent victory, becoming the first choir to win the competition and the first music act to take the title with an original song - with KSI praising them as 'one of the best choir acts I have ever heard in my life', while Amanda Holden said, 'Farming touches every single person in this country.'
Simon Cowell also praised the choir for what they 'stand for', describing their final performance of This Is Home as 'absolutely stunning', 'heartfelt' and 'joyous'. Holden added: 'You've made me cry again, I couldn't be prouder of you, the harmonising was beautiful.'
The Hawkstone Farmers Choir are now entering their biggest chapter yet with the release of their debut album and their first-ever UK tour, performing at some of the country's most prestigious venues, including The London Palladium.
The Choir is a remarkable story of what happens when a group of people who spend their lives working largely in isolation suddenly find a community - and then find themselves catapulted into the national spotlight.
The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir 'This Is Home' UK Tour
Thu 04 Mar 27 York Barbican
Fri 05 Mar 27 Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
Sat 06 Mar 27 Sheffield City Hall
Sun 07 Mar 27 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Thu 11 Mar 27 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Fri 12 Mar 27 Ipswich Regent
Sat 13 Mar 27 Birmingham Symphony Hall
Thu 18 Mar 27 Basingstoke The Anvil
Fri 19 Mar 27 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Sat 20 Mar 27 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sun 21 Mar 27 Manchester Opera House
Wed 31 Mar 27 Bath Forum
Thu 01 Apr 27 Swansea Grand Theatre
Fri 02 Apr 27 Truro Hall For Cornwall
Sat 03 Apr 27 Torquay Princess Theatre
Thu 08 Apr 27 London Palladium
Fri 09 Apr 27 Leicester De Montfort Hall
Sat 10 Apr 27 Oxford New Theatre
About Hawkstone Farmers Choir
Originally established by Jeremy Clarkson, Hawkstone Farmers Choir was created to celebrate farming communities and shine a light on issues including isolation and mental health in rural areas of Britain. The group's journey began as an advertising campaign for Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone beer and cider brand, but quickly developed into something much bigger, with members sharing how being part of the choir has helped them combat the isolation often associated with agricultural work.
Now, following their historic Britain's Got Talent victory, the Hawkstone Farmers Choir are taking their story to the next stage with This Is Home, their new single 'One Day Like This' and their 2027 UK tour.
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