Camille K Releases Pop Single PARADISE

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Rising pop artist Camille K is ready to leave the everyday behind with her dreamy new single, 'Paradise,' arriving on all major streaming platforms September 15th. Light, flirty, and effortlessly uplifting, the track captures the feeling of escaping the ordinary with the one person who can make anywhere feel like home.

The idea of paradise looks different to everyone. For some, it might be a faraway beach, a new city, or a destination waiting on the other side of a plane ticket. On 'Paradise,' Camille K explores the idea that the perfect escape does not necessarily have to be a place at all. Sometimes, paradise is simply being with the right person.

Built around melodic vocals, an upbeat rhythm, and bright pop production, 'Paradise' turns the fantasy of packing your bags and disappearing together into an irresistible feel-good anthem. The song carries the weightlessness of a daydream while maintaining the warmth and personality that have become central to Camille K's music.

'Paradise' finds Camille leaning into a playful and romantic side of her artistry, capturing that intoxicating stage of a relationship where the rest of the world seems to fade into the background. It is a song about wanting to trade routines, responsibilities, and the noise of everyday life for somewhere new, as long as that special person is coming along for the ride.

The track was written by Camille K and M11SON, with production from Camille K, M11SON, Lectriq, and Dirty Harry Zelnick. Together, they create a polished pop landscape that feels vibrant and contemporary while leaving plenty of room for Camille's vocals and personality to remain at the center.

With its breezy energy and instantly accessible hook, 'Paradise' feels equally at home soundtracking a spontaneous road trip, a late-summer romance, or those moments spent daydreaming about being anywhere but here. Its blend of melodic pop, indie-pop charm, and romantic escapism makes the track a natural fit for uplifting, romantic, pop, indie-pop, and feel-good playlists.

Following releases including 'Something to Say,' Camille K continues to carve out a distinct space through songs that find something exciting in the emotions and experiences of everyday life. Where 'Something to Say' explored the courage of turning friendship into something more, 'Paradise' captures what comes next: the rush of finding someone who makes you want to forget the rest of the world for a little while.

About Camille K

A seasoned performer since the age of 11, Camille has shared the stage with artists such as Gina Schock (The Go-Go's), Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter (Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers), and Barry Goudreau (Boston). She has also opened for major acts including Flo Rida, Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, Lit, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, and Jon Anderson (Yes).

Camille gained national recognition as a featured contestant on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2022, where her original song 'Still in Love' earned high praise from the judges that day. Simon Cowell described her performance as 'beautiful,' Heidi Klum called her 'absolutely amazing' and 'the whole package,' and Sofia Vergara praised her 'spectacular' voice.

Beyond the stage, Camille has also made a mark in the film industry, with her music featured in Finding Christmas and 7th Secret. Her previous maxi-single, 'Daydreamer,' reached #2 on the iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, further cementing her status as a rising star. She is currently working with Grammy Award-winning production team Sakred Wolves, consisting of Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, to craft new music that continues to push creative boundaries.

As Camille continues to tour throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey, 'Paradise' marks another milestone in her journey, showcasing her signature blend of raw emotion, powerful vocals, and polished pop production. Camille K is also an endorsed artist of Cleartone Strings, Anatomy of Sound picks and Minarik Guitars.

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