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THE HARMS Release 'She's a Witch' Single Ahead of Album

The Austin band's new single precedes their sophomore album produced by GRAMMY winner Beto Martinez.

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THE HARMS Release 'She's a Witch' Single Ahead of Album

Austin psych-rock band The Harms released their newest single 'She's A Witch', from their upcoming album Walking the Beast. Blending psychedelic rock, garage, surf, and '70s soul, 'She's A Witch' is the soundtrack for this season's witchcore aesthetic and an electrifying anthem for any woman who has been dismissed, gaslit, or told her anger is unjustified.

'She's A Witch' is about a woman who feels as though she is living on the edge of society's expectations,' explains singer, songwriter and guitarist Chase Frank. 'She has experienced trauma causing isolation, and the people around her do not understand her anger or why she doesn't just 'fit in'. The main message is that instead of allowing that anger to consume, turn up the amplifier and put it into something productive – don't let those voices define you.'

Frank adds. 'The outcome is a witch – someone who has stopped apologizing for being different.' Transmutation, alchemy, renunciation, all done through a song. 'She's A Witch' follows the band's lead single 'Lion Tamer' and offers another glimpse of The Harms' forthcoming sophomore album, Walking the Beast, arriving November 6. Chase Frank, along with bassist Rachel Allred, drummer Simon Hilsman and Omar Madrigal on keys make up the core of the group, with featured guests peppered throughout the new album. Produced by GRAMMY Award winner Beto Martinez at Austin's Lechehouse Music, the new album is supported by the City of Austin's Austin Live Music Fund. The 10-song record examines impulse, self-discipline, manipulation, bodily autonomy and the uneasy ways people reshape themselves to survive.

Founded by Chase Frank in Austin in 2012 at the suggestion of the late Ikey Owens (The Mars Volta, Jack White), The Harms fuse psychedelic rock with garage, surf, R&B and classic soul. City Weekly described the band's genre-defying sound as 'post-punk-paced surf-pop.'

'She's A Witch' is out now available on streaming platforms with Lone Twin Publishing.

Walking the Beast arrives digitally November 6, with a vinyl edition to follow. It can be saved here.

Walking the Beast Tracklist

'She's a Witch'

'A Running Feeling'

'Fatherless Maximus'

'Homesick Flight'

'Talking to Yourself'

'Walking the Beast'

'Lion Tamer'

'Tornado Row'

'Earth to Man'

'Snake Belly Moan'

About The Harms

Founded by Chase Frank at the suggestion of the late Ikey Owens (Jack White, Mars Volta), fusing psychedelic rock with '60s and '70s soul, garage and surf, The Harms are: Chase Frank on guitar, Rachel Allred on bass, Simon Hilsman on drums and Omar Madrigal on keys.

Hailed as an eclectic sound, City Weekly described it as 'post-punk-paced surf-pop.' The Harms have also been featured on Austin's KUTX 98.9 FM, while songs including 'Python' and 'She Turns' have received continued college-radio airplay across the United States.

THE HARMS Release 'She's a Witch' Single Ahead of Album Image

THE HARMS Release 'She's a Witch' Single Ahead of Album Image

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