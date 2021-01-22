THE DEEP WEST Release New Single 'Otherside' with Accompanying Music Video

Today (January 22), Los Angeles brothers Adam and Joey Chavez who are The Deep West released the third single and video "Otherside" off their forthcoming EP California Flowers due out February 5, 2021. Of their music, Buzzbands.LA's Kevin Bronson says, "Theirs is a clean, airy mix of folk and electronic pop amplifying their soaring vocals, which carry affecting messages of love, hope and perseverance..."

"Otherside" is a song about that nagging voice inside us all that is never satisfied. "Some people would say this is the voice of achievement and discovery, and maybe it is that, but at the end of the day you'll be left wanting more..." The song is undoubtedly upbeat with a wandering storyline, "This is how we see the 'protagonist' of the song," say Adam and Joey, "... blown by the wind--never settled."

Listen to "Otherside" on streaming services here.

The music video for "Otherside" is a fever dream of humor and heart filled with The Deep West's now signature dance routine present in each music video thus far. This is the first video to feature the guys on camera - Adam (as Jesus) and Joey (as the Devil) - who are players in a lonely man's wandering mind as he strives to remember what really matters in life.

Watch the music video for "Otherside" below.

The Deep West's first two releases, "Giving Up" and "Dominoes" are thoughtful works of artistic expression that explore the human condition - Listen and watch the videos here. This theme carries through all six tracks on California Flowers.

Photo Credit: Easton Schirra