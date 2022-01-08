THE CRICKETS to Celebrate 65th Anniversary of First Hit

The Crickets will celebrate the 65th anniversary of their very first hit song this year, "That'll Be The Day," the iconic rock and roll classic written by Buddy Holly and Jerry Allison (produced by Norman Petty, who also received songwriting credit). Released in 1957, the track quickly became a worldwide hit, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and is ranked #39 in Rolling Stone magazine's list of "500 Greatest Songs of All Time." To help kick off the yearlong celebration, CBS Sunday Morning will air a profile on the band on January 9, 2022.

In a career that has spanned nearly five decades and sold millions of records, The Crickets are unquestionably The American Rock and Roll band. Since the group's founding in 1957 they have influenced virtually every major rock performer in the United States and abroad - from Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan to the Rolling Stones and the Beatles (whose name was even Crickets-inspired). Their hits "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," "Not Fade Away," "Maybe Baby," "It's So Easy," "I Fought The Law" and "More Than I Can Say" are bona fide rock classics and considered primary lessons in how rock music should be written, played and enjoyed. As Paul McCartney once put it, "If it wasn't for the Crickets, there wouldn't be any Beatles."

The Crickets continue to remain active by touring the world and most recently partnered with Time Life to reissue their 2004 album "The Crickets and Their Buddies" to all major digital platforms. The collection of hits was recorded by the band's original members (with the exception of Buddy Holly) and a lineup of all-star guest vocalists and musicians including Eric Clapton, Rodney Crowell, Phil & Jason Everly, Nanci Griffith, Waylon Jennings (one of his last studio recordings), Tonio K., Peter Case, Albert Lee, Graham Nash, Vince Neil, John Prine, Johnny Rivers, J.D. Souther and Bobby Vee. Originally released in 2004 (and produced by Grammy®-award-winner Greg Ladanyi), last year's digital reissue marked the first time the tracks had ever been available for streaming.