THE CONCERT TRUCK to Return to Chandler for Free Pop-Up Performances

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A concert hall on wheels returns to Chandler this October when The Concert Truck brings free live music to locations throughout the city from Oct. 7-11, presented by Chandler Center for the Arts.

Led by acclaimed pianist and Concert Truck co-founder Susan Zhang, The Concert Truck is a musical Transformer on wheels. The 16-foot box truck opens up to become a fully equipped mobile concert hall, complete with a grand piano, lights and sound system, ready to turn just about anywhere it can park into a concert venue.

This marks the third consecutive year Chandler Center for the Arts has brought The Concert Truck to locations across the city, part of CCA's ongoing commitment to expanding access to live arts experiences beyond the walls of the Center.

'The arts don't have to begin and end at the doors of a theater,' said Julianna Crespo, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts. 'The Concert Truck gives us an opportunity to meet people where they are and bring live music into the places where people live, gather, and connect. We want people throughout Chandler to see the arts, and Chandler Center for the Arts, as something that belongs to all of us.'

Zhang will be joined by violinist Alena Hove for a series of pop-up performances at locations throughout Chandler.

The complete schedule will include private performances at Conley Elementary and Willis Jr. High schools as well as the Sun Lakes Country Club, and three public performances taking place at Chandler Nature Center (which will stay open late to allow concert attendees to explore the Center), Downtown Chandler Farmers Market, and Chandler Museum.

Arts Beyond the Theater

The Concert Truck is part of Chandler Center for the Arts' year-round community engagement programming, connecting artists and arts experiences with people throughout Chandler through free performances, workshops, artist residencies, student programs and community partnerships.

The 2026-2027 season includes opportunities for community members to engage directly with visiting and resident artists, from storytelling with Artist-in-Residence Ashli St. Armant to dance, music and theater experiences for students and families. The Concert Truck extends that work into neighborhoods and gathering places across the city, creating opportunities to experience professional live music outside a traditional concert hall.

From city streets and neighborhood parks to schools and festivals, The Concert Truck has a simple approach to finding a concert venue: if you can park a truck there, you can make music there. Its travels across the country have included partnerships with the Kennedy Center's Washington National Opera, Aspen Music Festival & School, Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Seattle Chamber Music Society.

The Concert Truck Public Schedule

Friday, Oct. 9 | 6:00 - 7:00 P.M.

Chandler Nature Center

4050 E Chandler Heights Rd. Chandler, AZ

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

3 S Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 3:00 - 4:00 P.M.

Chandler Museum

300 S Chandler Village Dr. Chandler, AZ

All public Concert Truck performances are free. For more information about The Concert Truck in Chandler, visit chandlercenter.org/truck26 or call 480-782-2680.

Susan Zhang has been praised for her 'astounding musical authority' (Columbia Free Times). She made her orchestral debut at age twelve with the Augusta Symphony and has since performed with the South Carolina Philharmonic, Aiken Civic Orchestra, and Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, appearing in major venues across North America, Europe, and Asia. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, Peabody Conservatory, and the University of South Carolina, Zhang also serves on faculty at the Gilman School and Peabody Conservatory.

Alena Hove is praised for her 'rich, smooth tone' and 'nuance and grace' (CityArts). A student at the Colburn Conservatory, she studies under the renowned Robert Lipsett, the Jascha Heifetz Distinguished Violin Chair. Hove made her solo debut at age nine with the Port Gardner Bay Chamber Orchestra and has since appeared with the Pacific Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Seattle Philharmonic, Colburn Orchestra, Burbank Philharmonic, San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra, Ottawa Chamber Orchestra, and the Colburn Baroque Ensemble, among others.

Media support for The Concert Truck provided by KBACH 89.5 FM.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

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