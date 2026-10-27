THE CHURCH to Release 28th Album LACUNA via Cooking Vinyl

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The Church will release their 28th album, LACUNA, on Friday, November 6, 2026 via Cooking Vinyl. The release date marks a slight shift from the originally announced October 30 date.

The album follows The Hypnogogue, which was named one of '2023's Best Albums' by SPIN and ushered in what the band describes as an entirely new era. Bassist/vocalist/founder Steve Kilbey describes LACUNA as 'Intense, forlorn, and exultant.'

The album opens to the sound of crickets chirping before moving into 'Lumbini Grove,' which features open acoustic guitar chimes and muffled clashing cymbals. Other tracks include 'The Lemurian,' described as spacious in its architecture, the kaleidoscopic 'Rapture,' and first single 'Sacred Echoes,' an immersive, epic drone track whose original version runs nine minutes; an edited version of 'Sacred Echoes' was released at the end of 2025.

Two of the album's newest singles, 'Sky And Hill' and 'Forever,' showcase different sides of Kilbey's songwriting and vocal range. 'Sky And Hill' is an anthemic, soaring track led by acoustic guitar, while 'Forever' is a dramatic, textural piano-led track built around Ashley Naylor's chords.

The band's recent live work includes a nearly sold-out 2025-2026 Singles Tour across Australia and North America, featuring three-hour sets.

About The Church

Starting in 1980, The Church built a cinematic and atmospheric blend of indie rock, post-punk, dreampop and psychedelic post-rock. Early albums Of Skins and Heart, The Blurred Crusade, and Heyday built the band's foundation, while 1988's Starfish broke into the mainstream and produced the international hit 'Under the Milky Way,' regarded as one of the most influential and recognizable Australian rock anthems.

The band's current six-piece lineup consists of bassist, vocalist and founder Steve Kilbey; longtime collaborator, drummer and producer Tim Powles, who has been with the band across 18 albums since 1994; guitarist Ian Haug, who joined in 2013 and formerly played with Australian rock band Powderfinger; multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain of American alt-rock band Remy Zero, who joined full time in 2020 after touring with the band; Ashley Naylor, a longtime member of Paul Kelly's touring band; and newest member Nicholas Meredith on drums.

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