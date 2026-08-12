THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Announce LOOKOUT POND EP, Fall Tour From October
The single It Can't Be arrives ahead of the Nashville quartet's fifth EP with producer Micah Tawlks.
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF have announced a new EP titled LOOKOUT POND, set for release on September 25 through Dualtone Records. The Nashville-based quartet also released the EP's lead single, It Can't Be, a piano-driven track the band has described as being about the feeling of falling for someone for the first time. LOOKOUT POND includes five new songs alongside a reimagined version of Moving Along and reunites the band with producer Micah Tawlks, who also worked on the group's recent full-length album WEREWOLF.
Comprised of five brand new songs, along with a reimagined version of 'Moving Along,' Lookout Pond finds the Nashville-based quartet reuniting with acclaimed producer Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, Mat Kearney), who also produced their latest full-length Werewolf. The band described 'It Can't Be' as being 'about the first fall,' adding, 'When you really start to love a person and you feel like you are floating through the air and the only thing that can touch you is the breeze.'
After a packed spring headline tour, plus festival appearances at Hinterland and more, The Brook & The Bluff will jump back on the road this fall for a new round of US headline dates, true to their roadwarrior spirit. Kicking off at the top of October, the route includes stops in Alabama, Knoxville, Savannah, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Florida among many others.
Lookout Pond arrives on the heels of their critically acclaimed full-length album Werewolf, released earlier this year through Dualtone Records. Heavily inspired by the band's blistering live show, Werewolf is both energizing and electrifying -- a transformative record shaped by the sharp songwriting and stacked vocal arrangements that have always been hallmarks of the band's catalog, fueled by rediscovery, amplification, and a decade's worth of brotherhood.
Tour Dates
08/13 - Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer
08/14 - Gainesville, GA @ Smithgall Arts Center
08/19 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
08/21 - Macon, GA @ Robins Financial Capitol Theatre
08/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*
08/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*
10/01 - Greenville, SC @ The Foundry
10/02 - Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distilling Company
10/03 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/05 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
10/06 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
10/07 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/08 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/10 - Wilmington, NC @ Bowstring
10/11 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10/13 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North
10/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
10/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/17 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/19 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
10/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
10/23 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
10/24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
10/25 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Hall
10/28 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/31 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall
11/01 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
11/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/04 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
11/06 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage
11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/08 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
* supporting CAAMP
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF will continue touring behind the release, with US headline dates resuming in October across cities including Greenville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Athens, Asheville, Columbia, Savannah, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Bloomington, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Columbus. The band is also scheduled to perform at AmericanaFest in September, including a set at Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash at The Basement East on September 17.
Photo Credit: Noah Tidmore
Photo Credit: Noah Tidmore