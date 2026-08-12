THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Announce LOOKOUT POND EP, Fall Tour From October

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THE BROOK & THE BLUFF have announced a new EP titled LOOKOUT POND, set for release on September 25 through Dualtone Records. The Nashville-based quartet also released the EP's lead single, It Can't Be, a piano-driven track the band has described as being about the feeling of falling for someone for the first time. LOOKOUT POND includes five new songs alongside a reimagined version of Moving Along and reunites the band with producer Micah Tawlks, who also worked on the group's recent full-length album WEREWOLF.

Comprised of five brand new songs, along with a reimagined version of 'Moving Along,' Lookout Pond finds the Nashville-based quartet reuniting with acclaimed producer Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, Mat Kearney), who also produced their latest full-length Werewolf. The band described 'It Can't Be' as being 'about the first fall,' adding, 'When you really start to love a person and you feel like you are floating through the air and the only thing that can touch you is the breeze.'

After a packed spring headline tour, plus festival appearances at Hinterland and more, The Brook & The Bluff will jump back on the road this fall for a new round of US headline dates, true to their roadwarrior spirit. Kicking off at the top of October, the route includes stops in Alabama, Knoxville, Savannah, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Florida among many others.

Lookout Pond arrives on the heels of their critically acclaimed full-length album Werewolf, released earlier this year through Dualtone Records. Heavily inspired by the band's blistering live show, Werewolf is both energizing and electrifying -- a transformative record shaped by the sharp songwriting and stacked vocal arrangements that have always been hallmarks of the band's catalog, fueled by rediscovery, amplification, and a decade's worth of brotherhood.

Tour Dates

08/13 - Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

08/14 - Gainesville, GA @ Smithgall Arts Center

08/19 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

08/21 - Macon, GA @ Robins Financial Capitol Theatre

08/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

08/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

10/01 - Greenville, SC @ The Foundry

10/02 - Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distilling Company

10/03 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/05 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/06 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

10/07 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/08 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/10 - Wilmington, NC @ Bowstring

10/11 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10/13 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North

10/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

10/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/17 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/19 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

10/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

10/23 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

10/24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

10/25 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Hall

10/28 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/31 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

11/01 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

11/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/04 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

11/06 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

11/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

11/08 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

* supporting CAAMP

THE BROOK & THE BLUFF will continue touring behind the release, with US headline dates resuming in October across cities including Greenville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Athens, Asheville, Columbia, Savannah, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Bloomington, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Columbus. The band is also scheduled to perform at AmericanaFest in September, including a set at Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash at The Basement East on September 17.

Photo Credit: Noah Tidmore



Photo Credit: Noah Tidmore

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