THE LINDA LINDAS Share BLOOD ON OUR HANDS, Set Fall Tour From Sept 16

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THE LINDA LINDAS released a new single, BLOOD ON OUR HANDS, alongside a live concert performance video directed by Ryan Baxley. The song is the third single from the band's upcoming album, GOTTA GET OUT, due August 28 via Reprise/Warner Records, following the previously released tracks Closer, featuring Hayley Williams, and Burning Out. The band also announced a North American tour this fall, kicking off September 16 and including stops in Brooklyn on October 8 and Los Angeles on November 7.

'We're living in very dark times and it's really easy to feel hopeless,' says Eloise Wong. ''Blood On Our Hands' is about doing what you can, not just on national boycott days and marches, but thinking every day about where your money goes and what you put your money towards, and we have to do our best to support each other.'

GOTTA GET OUT is the sound of The Linda Lindas discovering who they are. After years of building momentum through acclaimed releases, major tours, and a rapidly growing profile, the band set out to break from familiar habits, retreating to Palm Springs and Long Beach to write together in the same room for the first time. What began as an experiment in collaboration became a creative breakthrough, with unfinished ideas, spontaneous demos, and shared experimentation shaping a collection of songs that feels more intentional, expansive, and personal than anything they've made before.

Across the record, The Linda Lindas push the boundaries of their sound through new textures, influences, and songwriting approaches while capturing a desire for change, growth, and escape from old versions of oneself. From intimate reflections on belonging and self-discovery to explosive expressions of frustration, hope, and community, the songs reveal a band unafraid to challenge itself. That spirit extends beyond the music into the album's visual world and production, both of which embrace imperfection, humanity, and the energy of the creative process. The result is GOTTA GET OUT: an ambitious, fully realized statement that documents not only where The Linda Lindas are now, but how they got there.

In support of the album, The Linda Lindas will tour North America this fall with a rotating lineup of acclaimed artists including The Rat Utopia Experiment, VIAL, Deux Visages, Adan Diaz, and Grace Bowers. The tour also includes dates supporting Bleachers on the West Coast this September, as well as an appearance at Tom Morello's Power to the People Festival in Columbia, MD. Tickets are on sale now at thelindalindas.com.

Tour Dates

09/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park *

09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall %

09/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre %

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater %

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre &

10/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts &

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club &

10/07 – New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place &

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel &

10/10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount +

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +

10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection – Elevation +

10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern +

10/16 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom =

10/17 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre =

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East =

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West =

10/22 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The FEST Kick Off Show)

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

10/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room #

10/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

10/29 – Pensacola, FL @ HalloZine Fest **

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/03 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace #

11/04 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty #

11/05 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa #

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Supporting Jimmy Eat World)

* w/ Bleachers

^ Power To The People Festival

# w/ The Rat Utopia Experiment

% w/ VIAL

& w/ Deux Visages

w/ Adan Diaz

= w/ Grace Bowers

** HalloZine Fest

About The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after. Sisters Mila de la Garza and Lucia de la Garza, cousin Eloise Wong, and family friend Bela Salazar developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats; went on to open for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill and architect Alice Bag as well as heavyweights like Green Day, Paramore, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and countless others.

In 2021 the group went viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song 'Racist, Sexist, Boy' the world has watched these four musicians scream about injustice, sing about growing up and exhibit the kind of altruism that is so meaningful to the punk scene. While their evolution as writers, performers and studio geeks is clear, their ethos remains steadfast. With all four musicians each contributing to the writing and lead-singing, the songs are as varied and dynamic as the girls themselves, however the listener always senses the underpinning of both their shared world-view and their bond.

Their debut album, Growing Up, was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it 'a combination of wholesome and fierce' and Pitchfork hailing it as 'the most heartwarming record of the year.' Its follow up, 2024's No Obligation, was equally hailed by critics. Rolling Stone called it 'an inspiring example of rock & roll spirit' filled with 'bracingly confident songs full of empathetic rage and precocious wisdom.'

In a statement, Eloise Wong said the song reflects on staying engaged with social causes beyond designated days of action, adding that the band hopes listeners think about where their money goes and support one another.

Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington | Download Hi-Res

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