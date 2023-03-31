THE BLSSM Returns With the Cinematic 'Who's to Say'

Genre-bending, effervescent alt-pop artist and fashion curator THE BLSSM (she/they) is back with her bright and buoyant new single "WHO'S TO SAY," out today on Fueled By Ramen.

On the much-anticipated new release, THE BLSSM is pensive about the future, bearing her soul with introspective lyrics over an upbeat, John Hughes movie-style soundtrack. The song is playful in its catchiness, yet intertwined with deeper elements.

It's both sensitive and sharp-toothed, defiant in categorization and elevated in lyricism, and delivers a deeper layer to the emotionality the artist has become known and loved for.

﻿"'WHO'S TO SAY' is my definition of a pop song that I can listen to at both 10am and 3am when I need a band-aid for anxiety of the unforeseen future," said THE BLSSM. "It feels like a remedy for my insecurities. It's the letting go of whatever or whoever I cling to so tightly, in fear that whatever I'm wrapped up with in bliss will always be destroyed by my own flaws."

"WHO'S TO SAY" kicks off an exciting new era for the New York by-way-of Sydney, Australia artist, whose latest EP PURE ENERGY (2022) amassed widespread critical praise.

Touring alongside alt staples Remi Wolf, Wolf Alice, and Role Model, THE BLSSM also hit the U.S. festival circuit last year, performing must-see sets at Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, All Things Go, and more.

In addition to playing notable stages such as Terminal 5 in New York City, she has also garnered a reputation for her electrifying, superhero-inspired stage presence, packed with powerful vocals and palpable intensity.

Alongside the music, THE BLSSM was also featured in an incredible Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign last fall, which showcases her fearless and kinetic style that matches the soundscapes of her music.

Breaking boundaries, THE BLSSM has continued to offer audiences an exciting and new definition of what it means to truly be "alternative." The self-described embodiment of "chaotic good" exudes effortless energy, both endearing and born of pure punk spirit. Her music is pop at its heart, though it's an undoubtedly modern iteration, made for everyone from misfits to cultural tastemakers.

Thriving at the intersection of reminiscent and fresh, new and nostalgic, THE BLSSM's work blends the spirit of Y2K radio hits with the digitized chaos of today, creating a sound both challenging and accessible, and all her own.

THE BLSSM also uses her sharp-witted intention and vision as a compass for her growing music discography, which has cultivated a community of collaborators including the likes of Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani, James Ivy, Zach Fogarty (Jean Dawson, Carlie Hanson), Joy Again's Sachi DiSerafino, and producer Sophie Gray, among others.

THE BLSSM is currently in the studio working on new original music for her next project... stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: