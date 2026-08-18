THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA Perform "Bomb To A Knife Fight" for Cardboard Sessions

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The Barbarians of California descended on Hollywood's historic Chaplin Soundstage for the Ernest Packaging presented Cardboard Session recording, tearing into 'Bomb To A Knife Fight.' Their signature blend of hardcore, punk and straight-up chaos proved to be a perfect match for the one-of-a-kind cardboard instruments. Everyone who witnessed the taping may have left with slightly less hearing, but they definitely left with a whole lot more love for this epic outfit.

The blistering performance marks the hardest-hitting band yet to take on the cardboard instruments. The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, Megatons, out this Friday, August 21 (available for pre-save here).

And if that wasn't enough, The Barbarians of California stuck around for another round, delivering a second Cardboard Session performance of 'No Sir I Won't Wear Your Jacket,' off their 2024 release And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth. Because apparently one dose of chaos wasn't enough.

The second Cardboard Session drops August 24.

About Cardboard Sessions

Cardboard Sessions is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos and Ernest Packaging where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard and include cardboard Vans sneakers, a

, athat was rode by Tony Hawk and more. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Daru Jones, Marcus King, Robby Krieger, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Pete Yorn, Meg Myers, Dogstar, and more.

Cardboard Sessions can be found on YouTube and Instagram, as well as at cardboardsessions.com.

About Ernest Packaging

Ernest Packaging is a family-owned company that creates unconventional packaging and business solutions for clients, a practice it says has continued since 1946. The company offers end-to-end business solutions intended to help companies streamline processes while managing costs and growth.

Photo Credit: MARC WIERENGA



Photo Credit: MARC WIERENGA

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