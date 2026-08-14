DOGSTAR Perform "Joy" On THE TONIGHT SHOW, Continue ALL IN NOW Tour

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DOGSTAR performed its single JOY on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, offering a national television showcase for the track off the band's new album ALL IN NOW. The performance comes as the trio of Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves continues its ALL IN NOW North American tour, with stops set for New York City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities.

The band is currently on its 'All In Now' North American Tour and will perform in cities including New York City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, with tickets and VIP packages for the dates on sale.

The band recently released its Nick Launay (IDLES, Amyl and the Sniffers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) produced album, ALL IN NOW, via its own label Dillon Street Records. 'The album really sets up the energy at the heart of this album and the fun that we've always had playing together,' Robert Mailhouse shares. 'We couldn't fing wait,' Keanu Reeves says about Dogstar's collective desire to get right back to the studio. 'Personally, I loved it all. For me, the attitude was like, 'let's work hard and let's GO.'' 'It felt like our last album was our ticket into a party,' says Bret Domrose. 'And now we've shown up to the party – the three of us.'

Dogstar is a brotherhood – a group of three men with multiple talents who combined, have created a sound and energy that is greater than the sum of its parts. After being dormant for 20 years, the California-based trio reunited in 2023 to release their celebrated album, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN THE POWER LINES AND PALM TREES, which SPIN called 'honest and inspired,' and 'fully reflects these three guys, the stories of their lives over the last three decades, and exactly who they are.' Their new album pushes them further, with a unified and self-assured album forged by their time on the road, touring both in America and around the world, playing everywhere from sweaty rock clubs to giant festivals. Mailhouse remembers, 'Just seeing the smiles on people's faces and feeling their joy on a musical level. Playing some outdoor festivals, and when it starts to rain, seeing nobody leaving.' 'Those festivals in Europe really made a big, positive impact on us,' adds Reeves. 'We loved playing to people in the afternoon who didn't come to see Dogstar but connected with what we were doing. And that connected with us.' Bret continued, 'You never know if people are going to show up, are they going to stay, are they going to listen? It meant a lot that people not only stayed but got into songs that they mostly had never heard before.'

Dogstar credits producer Nick Launay — who has worked with artists from Midnight Oil to Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds to Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Amyl and the Sniffers — with the fully realized sound and the energy of ALL IN NOW. As Domrose recalls, 'Our management put Nick's name on a list of possible producers.' 'And we all thought it was a typo. Like this guy will never work with us,' Mailhouse adds with a laugh. For Nick Launay, 'Working with Bret, Robert, and Keanu was extremely fun because it brought things back to why people form bands and make music. These three friends wrote some killer songs and wanted to push some boundaries in the studio. It's all passion and no BS. For me, it's always a treat working with such capable musicians because the sky's the limit when experimenting, and that's exactly what we did, while smiling all the way.'

ALL IN NOW reflects the band's commitment to put its all into the project, both on-stage and in the studio. As Nick Launay puts it, 'I love how Bret's voice and melodies soar above the solid grooves on this album. There's something very honest about it, which I guess is why it's called All in Now. I think this friendly trio is sounding HUGE and will turn some heads this time around.'

Dogstar – All In Now Track Listing

Math

This Sphere

All In Now

Exalted

Siren

Punch The Sky

Joy

What Is

The Whisper

Shards of Rain

Shallow Easy

Wing

Dogstar Tour Dates

Aug 14: Atlantic City, NJ at Sound Waves at The Hard Rock

Aug 15: Mashantucket, CT at Great Cedar Showroom - Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Aug 16: Boston, MA at Citizens House of Blues Boston

Aug 18: Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre

Aug 19: New York, NY at Webster Hall

Aug 21: Niagara Falls, ON at Fallsview Casino

Aug 22: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew's Hall

Aug 24: Cincinnati, OH at Bogart's

Aug 25: Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Aug 27: St. Louis, MO at The Factory

Aug 28: New Buffalo, MI at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

Aug 29: Madison, WI at The Sylvee

Aug 31: Omaha, NE at Steelhouse Omaha

Sept 2: Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

Sept 3: Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Sept 15: Seattle, WA at Showbox

Sept 16: Vancouver, BC at Vogue Theatre

Sept 17: Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

Sept 19: Boise, ID at Knitting Factory

Sept 20 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino

Sept 22: San Francisco, CA at Fillmore

Sept 24: Monterrey, CA at Golden State Theatre

Sept 25: Ventura, CA at Majestic Theatre

Sept 27: Del Mar, CA at The Sound

Sept 29: Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

Sept 30: Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

Oct 2: Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet's

Oct 17: Aurora, IL at Hollywood Casino Aurora

ALL IN NOW, the band's fourth studio album, was produced by Nick Launay, whose credits include IDLES, Amyl and the Sniffers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and was released through Dogstar's own label, Dillon Street Records. The album follows the band's 2023 reunion release, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN THE POWER LINES AND PALM TREES.

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