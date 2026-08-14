THE AMERICAN CONCERTO, VOLUME ONE Out Now From Jennifer Koh

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Violinist Jennifer Koh has released THE AMERICAN CONCERTO, VOLUME ONE, her 16th album on Cedille Records. The recording features Koh performing alongside the Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble under conductor Tim Weiss, and includes Vijay Iyer's Trouble along with the world-premiere recording of Courtney Bryan's Syzygy.

The album can be streamed or purchased here.

Featuring Vijay Iyer's Trouble and the world-premiere recording of Courtney Bryan's Syzygy, the album showcases Koh alongside the Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble, conducted by Tim Weiss.

The American Concerto, Volume One launches a new recording series highlighting works commissioned through Koh's The American Concerto project, an initiative that invites composers to reimagine the violin concerto for the 21st century and create works that reflect the breadth of American experiences, stories, and identities.

THE AMERICAN CONCERTO, VOLUME ONE marks the start of a new recording series drawn from Koh's American Concerto project, an initiative commissioning composers to reinterpret the violin concerto form and reflect a range of American experiences, stories, and identities.

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