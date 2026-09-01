Photos: THE ALBERT SQUARE Shares "Doom Loop Dumpster Fire" Single and Video

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San Jose indie rock project The Albert Square has shared 'Doom Loop Dumpster Fire,' the second single/video from their forthcoming sophomore album, I (Wish I Could) Talk To People., due September 18 via Asian Man Records.

Photo Credit: Leslie Hampton













'Doom Loop Dumpster Fire' confronts chronic depression, the fear of admitting you're not okay, and the panic that the feeling might never end. While the song captures the spiraling internal monologue of fear and doubt, it also finds hope in breaking that isolation. Songwriter Sim Castro, who has been open about his own experiences with anxiety and chronic depression, believes that naming those feelings (in this case, a 'dumpster fire'), acknowledging them, and sharing the struggle can begin to loosen its emotional grip on a person's psyche.

'I really do think being open, honest, and direct about depression helps to take the wind out of its sails, so to speak,' says Castro. ''Doom Loop' is a song that says it's okay to admit you're 'not okay,' and every moment is another moment to try and take back that control. We're all struggling through our various mental health issues but there's collective healing and solidarity when we open up and let others into that story.'

As one of the album's most direct examinations of isolation, 'Doom Loop Dumpster Fire' sits at the heart of I (Wish I Could) Talk To People. and its larger search for connection in the midst of loneliness. Across 14 songs, Castro finds meaning not through certainty or external salvation, but through the fragile, everyday act of continuing to show up for yourself and the people around you.

Tracked at Washateria Recordings in Portland, Oregon with longtime collaborator Henry Chadwick and mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock) at The Atomic Garden in Oakland, I (Wish I Could) Talk To People. features a core lineup of Castro (guitar, vocals), Chadwick (drums), Evan Bailey (keys), and Benjamin Brackett (bass). Together, the quartet expands The Albert Square's melodic indie punk foundation across a sprawling record that moves between anxiety, isolation, dark humor, and the persistent desire for human connection.

The Albert Square will have a record release show in San Jose, CA September 26th at Jade Cathay and will be performing at FEST 24 in Gainesville, FL this October.

'Doom Loop Dumpster Fire' is now streaming on all major platforms. Pre-save I (Wish I Could) Talk To People. here.

Tracklist

1. If I could, I would…

2. Underpass

3. Choking to Death Alone in My Apartment

4. Bridges

5. It Takes a Genius

6. Nihilism Mile

7. Bless This Mess

8. Doom Loop Dumpster Fire

9. Waking Dream

10. Herald! The Taco Bell Prince!

11. White Knuckling

12. Uptown

13. Hold Your Breath

14. Talk to People.

About The Albert Square

Hailing from San Jose's DIY scene, The Albert Square is the songwriting project of Sim Castro. After the 2015 release of I (Assume I) Know What I'm Doing., Castro took a hiatus from the band to focus on other creative projects. In the interim, he has developed his craft writing, playing and touring with such notable bands as: Kitty Kat Fan Club, Ogikubo Station, Cloudbusters and Teens in Trouble.

Drawing inspiration from DIY pals such as: Hard Girls, Jeff Rosenstock and the Sidekicks, The Albert Square mixes melody, imagery and pop sensibility with fuzzy guitars and punk energy.

Following last year's EP Swallow You Whole, Castro joins the roster of Asian Man Records with his second full length album I (Wish I Could) Talk to People., a collection of songs highlighting the physical, mental and emotional toll of isolation.

As the world spins further off its axis, the record finds beauty and appreciation in the minutiae of interpersonal relationships, human connection and the longing to communicate.

With a distinctive sound that bridges the gap between indie rock and punk, The Albert Square returns to the musical fold, once again, as a voice of solidarity in a world gone awry.



Photo Credit: Leslie Hampton

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