THE 5TH ELEMENT FESTIVAL to Return to Puerto Rico in 2027

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The 5th Element Festival will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from January 7-11, 2027, following an inaugural edition that welcomed over 2,300 attendees. The boutique gathering has unveiled its phase one lineup for its sophomore edition, bringing together five days of underground electronic music, immersive art, wellness, culture, and elevated culinary experiences. Italian techno artist Joseph Capriati and UK house artist Steve Lawler lead the first wave of announcements, joined by returning performers Danny Tenaglia, Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, DJ Tennis, Dyed Soundorom, and DJ Sneak. Early Bird tickets are on sale now at the5thelementfestival.com.

Making their 5th Element debuts, Joseph Capriati brings the driving, percussive techno that made him one of Naples' most celebrated exports, while Steve Lawler delivers the deep, rolling house behind his decades-long career. NYC veteran Danny Tenaglia, MOOD Records founder Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death co-founder DJ Tennis, Chicago house originator DJ Sneak, French minimal mainstay Dyed Soundorom, and techno artist Dubfire all return after sets at the inaugural edition. Newcomers Ageless, Aline Umber, Brunello, Geno, Jonny Rock, Kidoo, Make A Dance, Manda Moor, Maxime DB, Roldan, and Sweely round out the first wave alongside returning selectors Barac, Cali Lanauze, Cristina Lazic, Neverdogs, Nu Zau, Sepp, Shonky, Traumer, and Vito UK.

Born from the four classical elements of Earth, Air, Fire, and Water, The 5th Element invites its community to discover something less tangible: a fifth element found through shared experience, creativity, and transformation. Beyond the dancefloor, the Sacred Space returns as the festival's grounding heart, joined by The Reset Room, workshops, a curated marketplace, and art installations, with more experiences to be announced.

Reflecting on the inaugural edition, Mixmag Latin America wrote that at The 5th Element, 'the ritual is still alive. And so is the meaning.' For 2027, The 5th Element grows while remaining deliberately intimate, with additional artists, venues, and wellness programming to be revealed in the coming months.

For more information about The 5th Element Festival 2027, including future lineup announcements and ticket details, visit the5thelementfestival.com.

About The 5th Element

The 5th Element is a boutique festival of music, art, and transformation set between the jungle canopies and ocean tides of Puerto Rico. Inspired by the four classical elements of Earth, Air, Fire, and Water, the festival invites each guest to discover the fifth through sound, movement, ritual, and collective experience. Guests dance across beach stages and jungle venues, gather for sunrise ceremonies and starlit rituals, and explore wellness sessions, workshops, guided nature excursions, elevated culinary experiences, and cultural programming that celebrates the island's vibrant heritage. Following a debut edition in January 2026 that welcomed 2,300 attendees, The 5th Element returns January 7–11, 2027.

Phase One Lineup (A-Z)

AGELESS

ALINE UMBER

BARAC

BRUNELLO

CALI LANAUZE

CRISTINA LAZIC

DANNY TENAGLIA

DJ SNEAK

DJ TENNIS

DUBFIRE

DYED SOUNDOROM

GENO

JONNY ROCK

JOSEPH CAPRIATI

KIDOO

MAKE A DANCE

MANDA MOOR

MAXIME DB

NEVERDOGS

NICOLE MOUDABER

NU ZAU

ROLDAN

SEPP

SHONKY

STEVE LAWLER

SWEELY

TRAUMER

VITO UK

Photo Credit: Frame08









Photo Credit: Frame08

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