T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary of 'Finally'

Country music legend T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1982 album "Finally." The title track became Sheppard's tenth number one song, among 21 other number one hits he attained on the country chart, and proceeded to remain at the number one spot for a total of ten weeks. Other hits include "Only One You," and fan favorites "Crazy In The Dark," "In Another Minute," and more.

The "Finally" album cover was shot by world-famous artist, Dick Zimmerman, who also photographed notable projects such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Sheppard has plenty of tour dates on his schedule for fans to see these songs performed live, and maybe even catch special guests who join him! Listen to the album on YouTube here.



"Ever so often a magical song will come along that propels an artist's career," shares Sheppard. 'Finally' was such a song for me. I'm honored that it is still being used today as a very special song by many for their weddings and anniversaries. Thanks to Gary Chapman for writing a song that has stood the test of time."



Sheppard is the host of "The T.G. Sheppard Show" on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio, which features some of entertainment's most well-known names. Sheppard discusses how beginning his career at just 16 years old led him to a lifetime friendship with icon Elvis Presley and shares his fondest memories of the King with close friends and guests such as Priscilla Presley, Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Sir Barry Gibb and more. The T.G. Sheppard Show airs regularly on Fridays from 3-7 pm ET on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio channel 75 and is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.



How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.



About T.G. Sheppard:

T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion, combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment, has made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 21 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock full of his chart-topping tunes like "Last Cheater's Waltz," "I Loved 'Em Every One," and "Do You Wanna Go To Heaven." Sheppard released his latest album, Midnight In Memphis, in 2019. With more than 40 years of show business under his belt, it's only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music.