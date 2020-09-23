TEE GRIZZLEY + BIG SEAN Join Forces For 'Trenches' Music Video

Watch the new visual below!

Today, Tee Grizzley releases the music video for "Trenches" from his mixtape The Smartest dropped earlier this year.

On "Trenches", Tee joins forces with fellow Detroit MC Big Sean as they go bar for bar on the Hit-Boy produced beat.

While "Trenches" serves as the first collaboration between the two rappers, Tee also appeared on Sean's "Friday Night Cypher" alongside a slew of Detroit's finest.

The long awaited collaboration doesn't disappoint as Tee's rugged lyricism compliments Sean's slippery lyrical delivery.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Blair Brown

