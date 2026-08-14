TDE University Tour to Launch at HBCUs Nationwide

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Top Dawg Entertainment, in partnership with Toyota and BET and powered by The Orchard, has announced the TDE UNIVERSITY TOUR, a multi-stop run set to visit nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide. The tour will bring live performances from the TDE roster and guest artists to campuses along with career and civic engagement activations, a mobile recording studio contest and a mentorship initiative for student talent.

TDE University Tour Dates*

Wednesday, August 12: Grambling State University — Grambling, LA

Thursday, August 13: Jackson State University — Jackson, MS

Friday, August 14: Alabama State University — Montgomery, AL

Monday, August 17: Southern University A&M — Baton Rouge, LA

Wednesday, August 19: Howard University — Washington, D.C.

Friday, August 21: AUC (Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown College) — Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, August 25: Morgan State University — Baltimore, MD

Thursday, August 27: Tennessee State University — Nashville, TN

Saturday, August 29: Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium — Atlanta, GA^

Thursday, September 3: North Carolina A&T State University — Greensboro, NC

*Tour entry is open only to students and faculty of the HBCU campuses listed here with the exception of August 29.

^Note: The August 29 date at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge is a performance-only stop and will not feature the mobile recording studio bus activation.

On-Campus Yardfest and Interactive Activations

Each tour stop will feature an immersive Yardfest experience designed to celebrate student culture and support creative growth:

'TDE Sessions' Mobile Recording Studio Contest: Powered by The Orchard, a state-of-the-art tour bus converted into an on-site recording studio will host up to 26 students per campus. Registered student participants can record an original verse and hook over official TDE tracks and will be judged on originality, delivery and technical ability. School winners will receive a $500 prize and the chance to compete for a grand prize opportunity: performing live at the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl HBCU on December 12 and appearing as a BET Amplified Live Artist at the BET Awards 2027.

Live Music and Entertainment: Tour stops will include special guest live performances from the TDE roster, with additional surprise guest artists, alongside local student talent showcases.

Interactive Games and Giveaways: On-site 'Finish-the-Lyric' challenges featuring TDE tracks, exclusive merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and lawn games.

Civic Engagement: BET will host on-site voter registration drives at every stop to empower student voices ahead of upcoming elections.

Student Empowerment and Mentorship Initiatives

Beyond the stage, the tour emphasizes career access and long-term industry guidance:

Virtual Mentorship Program: Created and hosted by The Orchard, this initiative will select 30 students across the tour to participate in an exclusive mentorship series featuring executive leaders from TDE, BET, and The Orchard.

Community Give-Back: Additional community-focused educational support and scholarship initiatives will be detailed in conjunction with participating institution leadership.

Executive Quotes

'TDE has always been about giving back and pushing the culture forward. TDE University brings our artists, our knowledge, and our resources to HBCU campuses. We are giving students mentorship, scholarships, and opportunities to grow. We're just giving back and helping the next generation take it to the next level.'

— Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, Founder & CEO, Top Dawg Entertainment

'BET has always invested in Black creatives, and there's no better place to nurture the next generation than the campuses of our HBCUs. We're thrilled to partner with TDE to create meaningful opportunities for emerging artists, connecting culture, creativity, and career development in an authentic way. The TDE University Tour spotlights incredible music talent and equips students with the tools, mentorship, and platforms to build lasting careers — all leading up to the Amplified stage at the 2027 BET Awards. We're proud to help write the next chapter in these artists' stories.'

— Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET

'Toyota is excited to be part of the TDE HBCU Tour, a great opportunity to connect with students, celebrate the excellence of HBCUs, and support the next generation of leaders. We're proud to help create meaningful experiences that reflect our commitment to education, community, and opportunity.'

— Andrew George, Senior Analyst of Community Based Marketing, Toyota Motors North America

'Empowering diverse creators is at the core of what we do at The Orchard. Partnering with TDE, Toyota, and BET allows us to bring a unique back-to-school experience directly to HBCU students—combining top-notch talent, hands-on recording opportunities and executive mentorship to build real career pathways for the next generation.'

— Brad Navin, CEO, The Orchard

About Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE)

Founded in 2004 by Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) is an independent record label and multimedia entertainment company that has redefined Hip-Hop and R&B, having launched and nurtured artists including Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Doechii, and Ray Vaughn. Its catalog of critically acclaimed music has earned a devoted global fanbase and more than 20 Grammy Awards, along with a historic Pulitzer Prize for Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and over 2 million tickets sold worldwide from sold-out tours and festivals. A Black-owned independent powerhouse, TDE continues to redefine success across music and entertainment, setting new standards for artistic excellence, entrepreneurship, and cultural influence. Recently, TDE announced its continued expansion with the launch of TDE Films and TDE Top Notch Comedy, extending its reach into film, television, and live comedy.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together. Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus more than 1,800 dealerships. Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About The Orchard

The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in 50+ cities worldwide. The Orchard's comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, sync, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration, D2C, neighboring rights, and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry.

Campus stops will feature Yardfest-style takeovers, with an additional performance-only appearance planned at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, GA.

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