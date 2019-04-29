TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan And Free Outdoor Concerts

Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is thrilled to announce another headliner for the 34th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, taking place this summer from June 21 to July 1 at multiple venues across the city.

Announced today, Wu-Tang Clan will perform at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Sunday, June 23 at 8:00pm. Presale tickets for Festival donors will be available from April 30 to May 2 at 10am, and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10am at www.coastaljazz.ca. Ticket prices start at $69.

Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine members. Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. With the release of their debut album in 1993 songs like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Protect Ya Neck" introduced The RZA as a ground-breaking hip hop craftsman. With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts of fans worldwide.

Further details regarding the 34th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival will be released by series. Full details, including free programming, will be available by May 1, 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You