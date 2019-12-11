TCTS Unveils New Prime-Time Kiss FM Residency

UK DJ and producer TCTS has been unveiled as a new Kiss FM resident, taking the Friday night midnight slot with his FNK show.

Elsewhere, Diversity stars Jordan & Perri will front a brand new Saturday breakfast show, with the duo's current Sunday 7-11pm evening slot being over by Alex. There are further slots for chart-topper Joel Corry, SKT and Ben Malone amongst others. Other new additions to the Kiss FM schedule include Solardo, Leftwing & Kody, Low Steppa and MK.

The new residency caps off what has been an eventful year for TCTS, who has remixed music from Cleopatra, Dominica and Kream & Eden Prince, as well as releasing his groove-laden tech bomb 'Lazerbeams', and most recently club-focused track 'Not Ready For Love' featuring singer-songwriter Maya B.

TCTS is an artist in possession of both a laudable work ethic and an exceptional knack for producing crossover hits. His 2017 smash 'Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)' has amassed over 10 million Spotify streams, while 2014 single 'Games' featuring K. Stewart reached #29 on the UK Dance Singles Chart. Receiving extensive airplay on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, TCTS has been supported by the stations' Huw Stephens, Annie Mac and Rob da Bank, while his underground hit '1997' soon found its way to the BBC Radio 1 playlist. Further releases have dropped on Greco-Roman (co-founded by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard), Chase & Status' MTA and Ministry of Sound.

Similarly talented behind the decks, TCTS has found himself performing at some of the world's premiere dance music festivals over the years, including Creamfields, Hideout, Rise Festival, Snowboxx and SW4, sharing bills with Disclosure, Todd Terje and Duke Dumont amongst others.

The perfect ending to a massively successful year, TCTS' new Kiss FM residency will let him do what he does best every single weekend.





