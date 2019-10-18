TCTS Drops New Single 'Not Ready For Love' Featuring Maya B

On the heels of sustained global success with packed gigs and prolific production output, TCTS shares a brand- new single entitled "Not Ready For Love" featuring Maya B today.

The critically acclaimed UK producer, artist, remixer, and DJ architects a rich soundscape upheld by a simmering beat, house energy, and club-ready grooves. Gliding above this sonic backdrop, Maya B's voice slips from seductive verses into a catchy and confessional chorus, "I guess I'm not ready for love." It has all the makings of a crossover anthem.

Right out of the gate, DJ Mag awarded the song a rating of 8.5-out-of-10 and claimed, "This future-bound house gem from UK producer/artist TCTS is peak time ecstasy with enough bounce to shake any dancefloor." It also follows up last month's "Lazerbeams." Right out of the gate, the track earned praise with EDM Tunes predicting, "We can expect him to carry forward this momentum into the rest of 2019."

Over the past several years, TCTS (born Sam O'Neill) quietly rose to the forefront of electronic dance music. Between originals and remixes, he has churned out over 40 million streams and counting in addition to receiving praise courtesy of NYLON, i-D, Stereogum, The FADER, Clash, MTV, Wonderland, Spin, Mixmag, Vibe, The Guardian, and more. Superstars such as Haim, Bazzi and Jessie Ware have sought him out for remixes. Meanwhile, he has graced the stages of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Hideout, and Miami Music Week in addition to touching down everywhere from Australia and Asia to Ibiza where he performed at Amnesia and BBC Radio 1 and headlined Ocean Beach Club. Now, he positions himself for a major mainstream breakthrough in 2019, blasting off with the single "Lazerbeams."



Maya B is a 20-year-old Los Angeles-based experimental artist began writing music at the age of 7 and has excelled ever since, often bringing conflicting ideas together with originality and authenticity. Adding another dimension to her passion for sound, art and words, Maya B produced her own zine. The D.I.Y. publication on oversized newsprint spotlights her gorgeously subversive art: Her Pain / Her Brain. Her single "Getty Woah" is out via Capitol Records now.

Established in New York City and now finding its new home in the historic Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles, Astralwerks was the brainchild of staffers at Caroline Records who saw an opportunity for a label focused on the emerging electronic and ambient scene. Having reached a milestone of 25 years, Astralwerks has quickly become a modern, artist-first label with a true focus on nurturing talent across the electronic genre and beyond. Acting with a scalable, independent and global thinking mentality with the capability to tap into the resources of a major label, has allowed Astralwerks to retain and sign up-and-coming artists such as ILLENIUM, Jonas Blue, Alison Wonderland, EDEN, Sigma and Axwell / Ingrosso. As a testament to this pioneering approach, Astralwerks has amassed 30 GRAMMY® nominations, taken home six GRAMMY Awards and had historic releases from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, Halsey, Porter Robinson, Phoenix, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim and many more.





