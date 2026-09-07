TAYLOR SWIFT Tops Country Radio Chart With I KNEW IT, I KNEW YOU

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Taylor Swift returns to the top of Country radio this week as 'I Knew It, I Knew You' reaches No. 1, marking the global superstar's 14th career No. 1 at Country radio and 13th as a solo artist. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent its first two weeks at the top and has remained in the Top 5 ever since. The achievement also marks Swift's first Country radio No. 1 in 13 years, adding another chapter to a career that began in Nashville nearly two decades ago.

Written and produced by Swift and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' was released June 5, an original song written for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Inspired by the journey of beloved Toy Story character Jessie, the song also marked a return to Swift's Nashville roots, blending the storytelling and organic instrumentation of her earliest music with the songwriting perspective that has defined her record-breaking career. Released by Walt Disney Records in association with Republic Records, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' was promoted to Country radio by MCA, culminating in this week's No. 1 at the format.

The song was met with immediate critical acclaim, with The Guardian praising its 'handcrafted care and the rootsy soul of her country origins,' adding that the gently elated track is 'a reminder of what fans love about Swift.' The Telegraph declared it 'guaranteed to be a global hit this summer,' while ELLE hailed the song as 'an emotionally moving track.'

'I Knew It, I Knew You' quickly resonated with audiences around the world, topping singles charts in the U.K., Canada, Australia and Germany. The song spent two weeks at No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia, while also reaching No. 1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and in Germany. Its global radio impact has been equally significant, reaching No. 1 in the U.K. for eight consecutive weeks, New Zealand for five weeks, Germany for three consecutive weeks, Australia for three non-consecutive weeks and Ireland for two weeks. The song has also topped Country radio in Australia for five weeks and Canada for one week, as well as Canada's AC chart for two weeks. In the U.S., the song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, further underscoring the global impact of Swift's return to the genre.

Nearly 20 years after the release of her self-titled debut album introduced Swift as one of Country music's most promising young singer-songwriters, the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner's latest No. 1 represents a full-circle moment — reconnecting one of the world's most influential artists with the format and community where her career began.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

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