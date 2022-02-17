TATYANA Shares New Single 'Between The Lines'

Electro-pop artist and harpist, TATYANA, returns today with a catchy, shimmering new single, "Between The Lines," that finds the producer, songwriter and performer in a candid moment of self-reflection over an irresistible, syrupy, synth-soaked track.

TATYANA has already turned the heads of several leading tastemakers as she's been featured in Bandcamp's "New & Notable," named a "Rising Artist" by Vinyl Me, Please. and makes what Dork has called a "Smooth pop gem." Cultr calls TATYANA's music "An astral surprise sculpting her musical dreamland - a vivid wonder that will consume your consciousness."

Similar to TATYANA's last single, "Right Places" "Between The Lines" features the singer's signature twinkling harp melodies, only this time, TATYANA confesses, "Maybe I overreacted / Maybe I'm in over my head / Maybe I twisted what you said .. I do this all the time / I run away from feelings I don't like."

Co-producer Joseph Mount (Metronomy), who was an important early influence in TATYANA's musical journey and has now signed on to work with her as a collaborator and producer assisted in bringing the track to life. "Between The Lines" brilliantly sheds light on the universal experience of self-doubt draped in bright, glossy honesty with an addictive beat and harp-synthy-filled outro.

TATYANA says, "Between the Lines is a favourite of mine. I wrote it after an ex told me I had an avoidant attachment style (lol!!) and I wanted to explore that idea in the lyrics. Making this song with Joe was so fun, I especially love the jammy instrumental outro in the song - those rising synths are so beautiful and it felt necessary to take it out with a shimmery harp solo."

Born in London, Tatyana Phillips (aka TATYANA) has lived in Holland, Russia, Singapore, and Boston - where she attended Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship - before settling back in her hometown in 2018. The transient nature of her upbringing has certainly informed her music: from underground raves to viral YouTube covers to playing harp on tour with Neneh Cherry, there seems to be no scene that she doesn't thrive in. However, it was her unusual childhood and strict household that become the most formative piece of her inspiration puzzle.

TATYANA's early life shaped her dedication and drive towards making the eclectic and innovative pop music she creates today. As a child she was not allowed to watch television or listen to contemporary music, instead growing up only listening to Russian classical music and watching soviet cartoons. Her life trajectory changed forever when at 9 years old she found her parents' ABBA Gold CD, and snuck it away to secretly listen to on repeat in her bedroom. Her love of pop music was borne of that moment - TATYANA says, "I would listen to ABBA in secret - this was the first music I fell in love with, and it's the reason I make pop music today. I would weep listening to "The Winner Takes It All," and decided then that I wanted to write songs just like that."

After learning how to use GarageBand and recording her first solo album when she was 12 years old, TATYANA's interest in production and engineering took hold - this later led to viral YouTube harp covers that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, a full-tuition scholarship to Berklee where she continued to develop her sound and after graduating and uploading some demos to Soundcloud, she signed on with iconic indie label, Sinderlyn.

In 2020, TATYANA released her thrilling debut EP Shadow On The Wall via Sinderlyn. The self-produced collection was met with praise from tastemaker outlets like NYLON, The FADER, Office Magazine, Bandcamp, The Line of Best Fit, Crack Magazine and more, as well as an exclusive vinyl pressing with Vinyl Me, Please's Rising program. Pointing to her producer skills, The FADER couldn't help but notice the "lushly produced" sound and The Line of Best Fit pointed out the "ethereal quality" of the music.

"Between The Lines" is TATYANA's most authentic confession yet as she continues to expand the depths of what pop music can be--and she's just getting started. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more music, live performances and new releases. "Between The Lines," is out everywhere now.

Listen to the new single here: