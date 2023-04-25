TASH SULTANA Announces 2023 North American Tour

Since they broke through into the Australian music scene more than a decade ago, TASH SULTANA has been nothing less than a musical force.

The gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer and entrepreneur has carved out every step in their musical journey over the last 15 years. This has taken them from performing open mics night all over Australia, busking the streets of Melbourne to releasing platinum records, accumulating billions of streams and selling hundreds of thousands of concert tickets worldwide.

TASH has continued to rocket up the charts and win awards across the globe including the Rolling Stone (AU) 2023 Global Artist of the Year.

Following the news that they will be touring Europe this year, TASH SULTANA has just announced they will be headlining another series of North American shows from August to October 2023. Visiting some cities they have never performed in before as well some huge festivals, TASH SULTANA is back.

"New Cities, New Dates, North America ... I'm Coming Back," TASH says.

TASH recently released the first single "James Dean," from their upcoming EP due out later this year. This will be the first time North American fans will have to see new music performed live.

"James Dean" is a powerful and soulful song about self-reflection and transformation. It's a heartfelt ode to learning who your true friends are and having the courage to cut ties with those who don't add value to your life. The song is driven by a strong guitar riff and a steady beat, while TASH's passionate vocals entice you to reflect on the relationships you have and how you can make the necessary changes to move forward in life.

TASH began playing the guitar at the age of three after being gifted the instrument from their late grandfather. From there TASH began to pick up other instruments such as piano, keyboard, synth, bass, drums, percussion, beat making, sampling, beatboxing, trumpet, saxophone, flute, mandolin, oud, harmonica, lap steel and panpipes. TASH developed their own unique style of playing involving percussive and finger tapping style guitar coinciding with a vocal range stretching five octaves. TASH and their team also designed a custom loop station which took over two years to build to meet the needs of the intricate and one-of-a-kind performance style.

It all began with the refusal to conform to normal society; this pushed the young artist into pubs and clubs and then eventually onto the streets of Melbourne to busk, where they harnessed crowd stopping performances on Melbourne's famous Bourke Street. From there, a viral bedroom recording of "Jungle" in 2016 skyrocketed the artist off the street and in front of the world.

TASH has since broken attendance records at sold-out global arena tours, selling out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the second time in just five minutes. In 2019 alone, TASH sold over half a million tickets across the globe. TASH's second album, the #1 ARIA-charting TERRA FIRMA, arrived three years after the ARIA-winning debut album FLOW STATE.

In 2022 TASH released a special MTV UNPLUGGED (LIVE IN MELBOURNE) album featuring live performances recorded at Melbourne's Iconic Chapel off Chapel. The record is an intimate look at an artist thriving in their natural element. TASH's MTV unplugged performance was the most successful of any Australian artist to date, having their performance shared in over 160+ different countries.

These shows are just the start of another huge year for TASH.

TASH's 2023 North American tour dates are as follows:

AUG 22 -- The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park -- San Diego, CA

AUG 23 -- Avila Beach Resort -- Avila Beach, CA

AUG 25 -- Frost Amphitheater -- Stanford, CA

AUG 26 -- Britt Pavilion -- Jacksonville, OR

AUG 27 -- Thing -- Port Townsend, WA

AUG 29 -- Orpheum Theatre -- Vancouver, BC

AUG 30 -- Cuthbert Amphitheater -- Eugene, OR

SEP 1 -- Sandy Amphitheater -- Sandy, UT

SEP 2 -- Dillon Amphitheater -- Dillon, CO

SEP 3 -- Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater -- Vail, CO

SEP 5 -- Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge -- Kansas City, MO

SEP 6 -- The Sylvee -- Madison, WI

SEP 8 -- The Salt Shed -- Chicago, IL

SEP 9 -- Megacorp Pavilion -- Newport, KY

SEP 10 -- Agora Theatre -- Cleveland, OH

SEP 12 -- Rebel -- Toronto, ON

SEP 13 -- Mtelus -- Montreal, QC

SEP 15 -- Roadrunner -- Boston, MA

SEP 16 -- Sea.Hear.Now -- Asbury Park, NJ

SEP 17 -- Kings Theatre -- Brooklyn, NY

SEP 19 -- Harrisburg University At The Forum -- Harrisburg, PA

SEP 20 -- Ting Pavilion -- Charlottesville, VA

SEP 22 -- The Tabernacle -- Atlanta, GA

SEP 23 -- The Pageant -- St. Louis, MO

SEP 24 -- Format Festival -- Bentonville, AR

SEP 27 -- The Fillmore -- New Orleans, LA

SEP 29 -- 713 Music Hall -- Houston, TX

SEP 30 -- The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory -- Irving, TX

OCT 1 -- Mempho Music Festival -- Memphis, TN

