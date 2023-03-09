TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'

Irish artist Talos today releases a brand new single, "Solarr" - a searing, sweeping electronic epic that showcases a fresh, muscular sound from the Irish artist, but one that is still undeniably Talos, thanks to that distinctive, magical vocal.

Talos on Solarr: "This song was an outpouring. It was a song that felt necessary to make and simply the next step forward. I wrote it in LA last summer while renting a house and studio that sat just off Franklin Avenue. In one way, Solarr holds my experience of the city over the time that I was there. It's hostile and relentless but still fruitful and nourishing while encapsulating transience and a blistering love."

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience" by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

His second album, Far Out Dust, followed in 2019, broadening his fanbase (including a nod from a member of BTS) and leading to support tours with Aurora and Dermot Kennedy, alongside slots at the Bon Iver-helmed 37d03d/People festival in NYC, and a debut US TV appearance. His music has been featured in a number of high-profile US TV shows, including Siren, Prodigal Son and How To Get Away With Murder.

Talos has been nominated for Artist of the Year at the prestigious Choice Awards in his native Ireland.

Watch the new music video here: