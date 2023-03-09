Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'

TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Irish artist Talos today releases a brand new single, "Solarr" - a searing, sweeping electronic epic that showcases a fresh, muscular sound from the Irish artist, but one that is still undeniably Talos, thanks to that distinctive, magical vocal.

Talos on Solarr: "This song was an outpouring. It was a song that felt necessary to make and simply the next step forward. I wrote it in LA last summer while renting a house and studio that sat just off Franklin Avenue. In one way, Solarr holds my experience of the city over the time that I was there. It's hostile and relentless but still fruitful and nourishing while encapsulating transience and a blistering love."

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience" by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

His second album, Far Out Dust, followed in 2019, broadening his fanbase (including a nod from a member of BTS) and leading to support tours with Aurora and Dermot Kennedy, alongside slots at the Bon Iver-helmed 37d03d/People festival in NYC, and a debut US TV appearance. His music has been featured in a number of high-profile US TV shows, including Siren, Prodigal Son and How To Get Away With Murder.

Talos has been nominated for Artist of the Year at the prestigious Choice Awards in his native Ireland.

Watch the new music video here:



Video: Miley Cyrus Shares River Visual Sneak Peek Ahead of New Album Photo
Video: Miley Cyrus Shares 'River' Visual Sneak Peek Ahead of New Album
Miley Cyrus will drop the music video for 'River,' the new single from her upcoming 'Endless Summer Vacation' album on Friday, March 10, alongside the release of the album. Cyrus has also shared a sneak peek at the song's new music video. Watch the new video teaser now!
Rose City Band Share New Single Slow Burn Photo
Rose City Band Share New Single 'Slow Burn'
The project of acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Ripley Johnson, Rose City Band has extended beyond the studio and lives in tandem as a live ensemble featuring some of the finest players in contemporary rock: pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg, bassist Dewey Mahood (aka Plankton Wat) and drummer Dustin Dybvig.
Kid Francescoli Shares You Are Everywhere Single Photo
Kid Francescoli Shares 'You Are Everywhere' Single
Kid Francescoli achieved this track and his entire upcoming LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur).
The White Stripes Announce Elephant Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases Photo
The White Stripes Announce 'Elephant' Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases
The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with two special releases. Elephant (Deluxe) and sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined with the band’s July 2, 2003 27-song set at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom from their Elephant Tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share