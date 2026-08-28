TALK Releases New Single BOOMERANG via Big Loud Rock/Range Media

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Genre-bending vocal powerhouse TALK (Nicholas Durocher) delivers a rush of romance and youthful possibility on his new single 'Boomerang,' out now via Big Loud Rock/Range Media. Driven by bright guitars, propulsive drums, and a soaring singalong chorus, the uptempo soft-rock anthem finds a lifelong runaway confronting the one person who makes him want to stay, change, and keep coming back around.

'Boomerang is a celebration. A celebration of love, of overcoming your fears, and of giving in and showing your full self to somebody for the first time,' shared TALK. 'It's scary. Actually, it's terrifying. Running away is easier. But when you let it happen, it can open up a whole new heaven. This is the most fun song in Ozzy Moon's world.'

Opening with snapshots of late nights, burnt cigarettes, and a life constantly in motion, 'Boomerang' captures the tension between freedom and connection. TALK sings from the perspective of someone who resists being tied down until love begins to challenge everything he believes about himself. As he admits, 'Something about you makes me wanna stay / Something about you makes me wanna change,' the track erupts into a warm, full-bodied chorus built for singing at the top of your lungs.

'Boomerang' follows 'Time Machine,' 'GTFU' and 'Up & Away,' each revealing a different corner of Ozzy Moon's emotional world. While those releases explored regret, disillusionment, and the cost of chasing fame, 'Boomerang' rewinds the story to a brighter chapter filled with reckless optimism and possibility.

TALK first broke through with 'Run Away To Mars,' which has amassed more than half a billion streams, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart, and earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. His 2023 debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, went Platinum in Canada and earned five JUNO nominations, with TALK taking home Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2024.

He has since shared stages with Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, The Lumineers, and Young the Giant, while performing at festivals including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Boston Calling, and Ohana. His television and broadcast appearances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, the NHL All-Star Weekend, and the Montreal Formula One Grand Prix.

No matter how far he runs, TALK comes back around on 'Boomerang.'

About TALK

TALK is the musical project of Canadian artist Nicolas Durocher, who first broke through in 2021 with 'Run Away to Mars,' a song born out of isolation during the pandemic. When it later went viral on TikTok, 'Mars' propelled him into the global spotlight and set the stage for a rapid rise.

His 2023 debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, arrived amid major commercial success that included a sold-out headlining tour and a 2024 JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, but left Durocher feeling creatively misaligned with its polished, arena-ready direction. In the aftermath, he stepped back and began writing a screenplay about a fictional alter ego—an idea that would eventually become The Ballad of Ozzy Moon.

The album tells the story of Ozzy Moon, a failed musician who reinvents himself as an amateur wrestler in search of purpose, identity, and redemption. Mirroring Durocher's experience with sudden fame, the project became a turning point, helping him reconnect with his instincts and take full control of his creative direction. First single 'Time Machine,' arriving May 1, introduces the era with a sweeping meditation on regret and the desire to revisit fractured moments in time.

Beyond the studio, TALK has built a global live reputation, sharing stages with Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, The Lumineers, Young the Giant, and Milky Chance, while also performing at major festivals including Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin), Osheaga, RADAR Switzerland, Boston Calling, Ohana, and Calgary Stampede, among others. His profile has also expanded through high-visibility television and broadcast performances, including The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the 2024 Montreal Formula One Grand Prix. Additionally, he has earned critical praise from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and People.

With The Ballad of Ozzy Moon, TALK enters a new chapter defined less by momentum than by intention—one where storytelling, identity, and creative control sit firmly at the center.

Photo Credit: Tobias Wang | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Tobias Wang | Hi-res

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