Steve & Ginie Jackson Release BLOODSHOT EYES, Set Europe Tour Aug 28

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Montreal folk trio Steve & Ginie Jackson have released their new single, 'Bloodshot Eyes,' the first taste of their upcoming album, Nothing Is Real, arriving January 1, 2027.

Produced in collaboration with Pete Bernhard of The Devil Makes Three, 'Bloodshot Eyes' turns the humor and regret of an unforgettable drunken walk home into an infectious folk anthem. Catchy melodies, spirited vocal harmonies and an irresistible sing-along chorus set the tone for an album filled with stories of late nights, long drives and unexpected encounters.

Stream 'Bloodshot Eyes' here: https://bfan.link/steveginie-bloodshot-eyes

The single arrives ahead of Steve & Ginie Jackson's upcoming European tour and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band. Since forming in 2017, the group has performed more than 200 shows across nine countries, earning a reputation for energetic live performances that balance folk storytelling with an upbeat, communal spirit.

Onstage, Steve Viau drives the music with acoustic guitar and vocals, while Virginie St-Louis Grégoire adds mandolin, melodica, ukulele and vocals. The addition of bassist and backing vocalist Cédric 'Béru' Bérubé in 2024 expanded the longtime duo into a trio, bringing new depth and momentum to the band's sound.

Steve & Ginie Jackson released their debut album, Leaving for Today, through Mannequin Vanity Records in 2017, followed by the Dance Away EP in 2019 and Colder Than the Sea through Thousand Islands Records in 2022. The latter took the band on tour throughout Quebec and the United States.

Produced in collaboration with Bernhard, Nothing Is Real builds upon the band's melodic folk foundation while capturing the energy and chemistry of its current three-piece lineup. 'Bloodshot Eyes' is the first in a series of singles planned throughout late 2026 leading into the album's January release.

For fans of: The Lumineers, Of Monsters and Men, The Devil Makes Three

Steve & Ginie Jackson — European Tour 2026

August 28 — Saint-Alban-Leysse, France — L'Archimalt

August 29 — Fribourg, Switzerland — L'Auberge Rouge

August 30 — Lausanne, Switzerland — QWERTZ

August 31 — Marbach am Neckar, Germany — Neckarufer

September 1 — Opočno, Czech Republic — Opočno Villa

September 3 — Poznań, Poland — Miasto Bar

September 4 — Berlin, Germany — Märkisches Ufer 12

September 5 — Gembloux, Belgium — Mazy Alternative Festival

September 6 — Ecaussinnes, Belgium — Concert au Jardin

September 7 — Tournai, Belgium — Au Bout de Nos Rêves

September 8 — Lille, France — Café Diskaire

September 9 — Namur, Belgium — Ravage Beer Namur

September 10 — Paris, France — Le Petit Joseph Dijon

September 11 — Tours, France — Tortuga Tavern

September 12 — Geneva, Switzerland — La Turbine

Tracklist

Make You Sing

The Creek

Lights

Bloodshot Eyes

Enough for Two

Time Is Long

Rivers Are Gone

Nothing Is Real

On My Watch

Burn

Steve & Ginie Jackson is:

Steve Viau — guitar and vocals

Virginie St-Louis Grégoire — mandolin, melodica, ukulele and vocals

Cédric Bérubé — bass and backing vocals

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