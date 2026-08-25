Steve & Ginie Jackson Release BLOODSHOT EYES, Set Europe Tour Aug 28
Pete Bernhard of The Devil Makes Three produced the trio's forthcoming album, out in January.
Montreal folk trio Steve & Ginie Jackson have released their new single, 'Bloodshot Eyes,' the first taste of their upcoming album, Nothing Is Real, arriving January 1, 2027.
Produced in collaboration with Pete Bernhard of The Devil Makes Three, 'Bloodshot Eyes' turns the humor and regret of an unforgettable drunken walk home into an infectious folk anthem. Catchy melodies, spirited vocal harmonies and an irresistible sing-along chorus set the tone for an album filled with stories of late nights, long drives and unexpected encounters.
Stream 'Bloodshot Eyes' here: https://bfan.link/steveginie-bloodshot-eyes
The single arrives ahead of Steve & Ginie Jackson's upcoming European tour and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band. Since forming in 2017, the group has performed more than 200 shows across nine countries, earning a reputation for energetic live performances that balance folk storytelling with an upbeat, communal spirit.
Onstage, Steve Viau drives the music with acoustic guitar and vocals, while Virginie St-Louis Grégoire adds mandolin, melodica, ukulele and vocals. The addition of bassist and backing vocalist Cédric 'Béru' Bérubé in 2024 expanded the longtime duo into a trio, bringing new depth and momentum to the band's sound.
Steve & Ginie Jackson released their debut album, Leaving for Today, through Mannequin Vanity Records in 2017, followed by the Dance Away EP in 2019 and Colder Than the Sea through Thousand Islands Records in 2022. The latter took the band on tour throughout Quebec and the United States.
Produced in collaboration with Bernhard, Nothing Is Real builds upon the band's melodic folk foundation while capturing the energy and chemistry of its current three-piece lineup. 'Bloodshot Eyes' is the first in a series of singles planned throughout late 2026 leading into the album's January release.
For fans of: The Lumineers, Of Monsters and Men, The Devil Makes Three
Steve & Ginie Jackson — European Tour 2026
August 28 — Saint-Alban-Leysse, France — L'Archimalt
August 29 — Fribourg, Switzerland — L'Auberge Rouge
August 30 — Lausanne, Switzerland — QWERTZ
August 31 — Marbach am Neckar, Germany — Neckarufer
September 1 — Opočno, Czech Republic — Opočno Villa
September 3 — Poznań, Poland — Miasto Bar
September 4 — Berlin, Germany — Märkisches Ufer 12
September 5 — Gembloux, Belgium — Mazy Alternative Festival
September 6 — Ecaussinnes, Belgium — Concert au Jardin
September 7 — Tournai, Belgium — Au Bout de Nos Rêves
September 8 — Lille, France — Café Diskaire
September 9 — Namur, Belgium — Ravage Beer Namur
September 10 — Paris, France — Le Petit Joseph Dijon
September 11 — Tours, France — Tortuga Tavern
September 12 — Geneva, Switzerland — La Turbine
Tracklist
Make You Sing
The Creek
Lights
Bloodshot Eyes
Enough for Two
Time Is Long
Rivers Are Gone
Nothing Is Real
On My Watch
Burn
Steve & Ginie Jackson is:
Steve Viau — guitar and vocals
Virginie St-Louis Grégoire — mandolin, melodica, ukulele and vocals
Cédric Bérubé — bass and backing vocals