Photos: Hilary Roberts Releases NEVER TOO LATE EP and Music Video

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Hilary Roberts has released a new EP titled NEVER TOO LATE, expanding her empowering anthem into a three-track collection that includes the original version, a VIP Mix, and a Candlelight Mix. The release arrives alongside an official music video, now available on YouTube.

The three-track project presents distinct interpretations of Roberts' uplifting anthem, including the original version, an energetic VIP Mix, and the project's focus track, the intimate 'Never Too Late (Candlelight Mix).' The official music video brings the song's message of reflection, hope, and personal transformation to life through a series of elegant, cinematic visuals.

Co-written by Roberts alongside acclaimed songwriter Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga), Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Pitbull, Alesso, Kelly Rowland), and Taoufik Korriche, 'Never Too Late' delivers a universal message of perseverance, personal transformation, and the belief that it is never too late to start over, pursue a dream, or rewrite your story.

Serving as the emotional centerpiece of the EP, the Candlelight Mix strips the song back to its emotional core through warm piano, delicate acoustic instrumentation, and a vulnerable vocal performance from Roberts. The new arrangement allows the lyrics and message to take center stage, offering a reflective interpretation rooted in healing, hope, and self-belief.

'My favorite version on the EP is the Candlelight Mix because it carries the confidence and intention of the song while still feeling calm and reflective,' says Roberts. 'The stripped-back arrangement allows the vocals and message to come through in a more personal way, and I love how emotionally honest it feels.'

The accompanying music video transforms the Candlelight Mix into a visually intimate experience, blending elegant interiors, rich blue tones, and symbolic imagery that reflect the song's themes of self-discovery and renewal. Moving between moments of quiet reflection and quiet confidence, Roberts invites viewers into a personal space where healing, resilience, and new beginnings take center stage, creating a visual companion that is both timeless and emotionally uplifting.

The EP's VIP Mix offers a vibrant counterpoint to the ballad, transforming the song into a celebratory, dance-driven track created for clubs, DJs, and listeners ready to embrace life with renewed energy. 'The VIP Mix makes me want to get up and dance,' Roberts adds. 'I love that we now have a version DJs can play in clubs that gives people a reason to celebrate life and remember that dreams don't have an age limit.'

Originally released in June, 'Never Too Late' was inspired by Roberts' own journey of recovery, resilience, and reinvention. A survivor of childhood trauma, addiction, and major health challenges, she spent years attempting to get and stay sober before beginning her full recovery journey in 1997. She has remained sober ever since.

Tracklist

Never Too Late (Candlelight Mix)

Never Too Late (VIP Mix)

Never Too Late

About Hilary Roberts

Hilary Roberts is a singer, songwriter, and philanthropist known for transforming personal adversity into powerful, soul-stirring music. A survivor of childhood abuse and trauma, Hilary sought help on May 9, 1997, beginning a path of recovery and sobriety that forever changed her life. Her journey has also included surviving a rare congenital heart defect and losing—and regaining—her voice after open-heart surgery. She launched her music career independently through her label Red Songbird, debuting with the single 'There For You,' which hit No.10 on the Billboard Dance Club Chart. She followed with a cover of 'Back to Life' that reached No.1, and emotional anthems like 'Fight to the Other Side' and 'Good Man' which further showcased her range and depth as an artist. Outside of music, Hilary is the founder of the Red Songbird Foundation, a nonprofit supporting survivors of sexual, physical, and verbal abuse through access to counseling, treatment, and support groups. The foundation has helped save dozens of lives and continues to be a driving force in Hilary's mission to inspire hope and healing. Hilary currently lives in Texas with her husband and balances her creative career with community work, dancing, fast cars, and a deep love for animals and nature.

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