T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tanya Tucker As His Guest On February's Live Wire

Starting Wednesday, February 3 at 10/9c PM.

Feb. 3, 2021  
Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for February, starting Wednesday, February 3 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Tanya Tucker. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"The February edition of "LIVE WIRE" boasts live music from Alan Jackson, Emmylou Harris, Gary Morris, Dwight Yoakam, and Bob Seger," says T. Graham Brown. "The highlight will be my conversation with my soul sister, Tanya Tucker. I'll be playing a few from her great new album, 'Live From The Troubadour', recorded over two nights at the legendary venue in West Hollywood, California. Tune in to Prime Country channel 58 on SiriusXM as I take you to 6 different concerts. You will smile!"

With continued airings throughout February, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Alan Jackson, Gary Morris, Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, and Bob Seger, along with an interview and live cuts from hitmaker, Tanya Tucker. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.


