System Exclusive Release Self-Titled Debut Album
The group's new tour will kick off on March 24.
Today, brand new Castle Face signees System Exclusive finally share their debut self-titled album, out now via Castle Face Records.
Speaking on the new record, Ari Blaisdell wrote:
"We mostly wrote the album during the pandemic, a time when a lot of people were reflecting and self examining. We were no different, taking stock of our personal and musical roots, I think that's why the album is such a mashup of genres. We both have gone through so many musical phases and it was a good time to comb through the decades and pull what we liked from all of them. Lyrically, I really let it all out and wrote from the heart, I processed a lot of things I glossed over for so many years. We recorded it 3 times in our backyard and by the third try we really felt we captured what we were trying to portray."
System Exclusive have also announced a North American tour, set to begin next month. Tickets are on sale now.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
March 24 - Zebulon - Los Angeles CA
March 25 - The Quarry - Bisbee AZ
March 26 - Planet Marfa - Marfa TX
March 27 - The Far Out - Austin TX
March 29 - The Starlighter - San Antonio TX
March 31 - Saturn Bar - New Orleans LA
April 1 - Bar DKDC - Memphis TN
April 2 - Hitt Records - Columbia MO
April 3 - Flamingo Lounge - Louisville KY
April 4 - The East Room - Nashville TN
April 5 - Georgia Theatre Rooftop - Athens GA
April 6 - The 529 - Atlanta, GA
April 8 - The Crayola House - Harrisonburg VA
April 9 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte NC
April 10 - Squeezebox Records - Wilmington DE
April 11 - The Dolphin - Philadelphia, PA
April 12 - Union Pool - Brooklyn NY
April 13 - TV Eye - Ridgewood NY
April 14 - Little Rose Tavern - Cleveland OH
April 15 - MOTR Pub - Cincinnati OH
April 16 - State Street Pub - Indianapolis IN
April 18 - Empty Bottle - Chicago IL
April 19 - X Ray Arcade - Milwaukee WI
April 20 - Dark Horse Art Bar - Madison WI
April 21 - Palmers Bar - Minneapolis, MN
April 22 - The Sydney - Omaha NE
April 23 - Replay Lounge - Lawrence KS
April 25 - Hi-Dive - Denver CO
April 26 - The DLC - Salt Lake City UT
April 27 - The Holland Project - Reno NV
April 28 - White Horse - Oakland CA
April 29 - Orchard House - Santa Rosa CA
May 1 - The Knockout - San Francisco CA