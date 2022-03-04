System Exclusive Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Today, brand new Castle Face signees System Exclusive finally share their debut self-titled album, out now via Castle Face Records.

Speaking on the new record, Ari Blaisdell wrote:

"We mostly wrote the album during the pandemic, a time when a lot of people were reflecting and self examining. We were no different, taking stock of our personal and musical roots, I think that's why the album is such a mashup of genres. We both have gone through so many musical phases and it was a good time to comb through the decades and pull what we liked from all of them. Lyrically, I really let it all out and wrote from the heart, I processed a lot of things I glossed over for so many years. We recorded it 3 times in our backyard and by the third try we really felt we captured what we were trying to portray."

System Exclusive have also announced a North American tour, set to begin next month. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

March 24 - Zebulon - Los Angeles CA

March 25 - The Quarry - Bisbee AZ

March 26 - Planet Marfa - Marfa TX

March 27 - The Far Out - Austin TX

March 29 - The Starlighter - San Antonio TX

March 31 - Saturn Bar - New Orleans LA

April 1 - Bar DKDC - Memphis TN

April 2 - Hitt Records - Columbia MO

April 3 - Flamingo Lounge - Louisville KY

April 4 - The East Room - Nashville TN

April 5 - Georgia Theatre Rooftop - Athens GA

April 6 - The 529 - Atlanta, GA

April 8 - The Crayola House - Harrisonburg VA

April 9 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte NC

April 10 - Squeezebox Records - Wilmington DE

April 11 - The Dolphin - Philadelphia, PA

April 12 - Union Pool - Brooklyn NY

April 13 - TV Eye - Ridgewood NY

April 14 - Little Rose Tavern - Cleveland OH

April 15 - MOTR Pub - Cincinnati OH

April 16 - State Street Pub - Indianapolis IN

April 18 - Empty Bottle - Chicago IL

April 19 - X Ray Arcade - Milwaukee WI

April 20 - Dark Horse Art Bar - Madison WI

April 21 - Palmers Bar - Minneapolis, MN

April 22 - The Sydney - Omaha NE

April 23 - Replay Lounge - Lawrence KS

April 25 - Hi-Dive - Denver CO

April 26 - The DLC - Salt Lake City UT

April 27 - The Holland Project - Reno NV

April 28 - White Horse - Oakland CA

April 29 - Orchard House - Santa Rosa CA

May 1 - The Knockout - San Francisco CA