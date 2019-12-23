Synergy NYE Festival Announces 'Nature vs. The Machine'

Synergy NYE Festival offers an alternative to mainstream festival culture, an inclusive haven where art & music thrives and self-expression flourishes. Each Synergy takes on a new theme and for this NYE edition Synergy invites their followers to join them for "Nature vs. The Machine", spread across 2 stages in Chiang Mai, Thailand on the 31st December / 1st Jan.

Launched in 2017 by the brains behind Chaing Mai's 'Jai Thep festival.' Synergy wanted to renew focus on underground electronic music and bespoke art installations to create an otherworldly experience for their ravers. With this the 15th edition of Synergy, the organisers have found the perfect balance between creating a fun, safe party space with a focus on the environment & sustainability.

Synergy is known for its hi-energy, kaleidoscope of musical sounds. With a line up compromising of artists which touch on all the corners of electronic music everyone's tastes are catered for across the spectrum of Techno, Acid Techno, Tech-House, PsyTrance & Drum N Bass. International talent rubs shoulders with local acts, as Synergy supports emerging talent as much as more established performers all pumped through their custom build soundsystem, one of the best in Northern Thailand.

On top of the music, the festival has a myriad of activities to immerse themselves in. From 3d Art installations, The Phlerp Photobooth and The Ultra Violent Barber. For those looking to explore away from the dancefloor there is so much on offer.

Synergy has taken the lead in the festival scene with its green initiatives. For the last 3 years Synergy has striven to ban single-use items from our events. Especially plastic bottles, cups & straws. From 'Synergy New Year Festival 2019' ticket sales we were able to plant 800 trees with our partners at the reforestation organisation 'One Tree Planted' to ensure their impact in minimal.

Grab your tickets and join Synergy for an epic start to 2020

Line Up

April (Puretek)

Hattronix (Up:beat)

I Lost My Keys

Nakara

Neuroscientist

Riyoon (Wuza / Amselcom)

Siannybuns

STiX

Sugar K (Puretek)

Toxin (Up:beat)

VONDA7 (KMS / art | werk)





