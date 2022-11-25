Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sylvette Release Third Album 'Single Thread'

The album is the band’s first completely self-made record, produced and mixed by the band’s guitarist Jack March. 

Nov. 25, 2022  

Today (25 Nov), Manchester's SYLVETTE release their spine-tingling third album 'Single Thread', along with a breathtaking live session for the featured highlight "Borrowed Time".

Staking their place as one of the most prolific and intriguing bands on the Manchester underground scene, new album 'Single Thread' unearths a completely new side to the group. Born out of Charlie's personal struggles whilst caring for his disabled and terminally ill father, and the subsequent loss he experienced during lockdown, Sylvette have shed their fantastical and dramatic sound to make way for a deeply personal and intimately honest kind of songwriting.

Accompanying the release of the new LP today, the five-piece have prepared a remarkable live performance video of the album highlight: "Borrowed Time". Tender, introspective and delivered amidst a pin-drop atmosphere, the live video sees Sylvette presenting the song with a haunting, soul-baring rendition. Watch the video here.

"Borrowed Time" is just one of the many highlights to be found on their new album, 'Single Thread'; a record that marks a distinct departure from their art/rock roots. Across its concise 8 tracks, fans will detect the shadows of John Martyn or Nick Drake in its hushed instrumental moments, whilst Charlie's haunting falsetto will evoke the spectre of Jeff Buckley. Songs like "Marble Stone" have a bitter-sweetness comparable to the likes of Cocteau Twins, whereas moments like "Safety in Solitude" are gently reminiscent of the darker, stripped-down side of Nine Inch Nails. Indeed, the album's quietly exhilarating closer "Right Where It Belongs" is a ghostly reincarnation of the Trent Reznor-penned original.

Since forming six years ago, Manchester five-piece Sylvette have built a cult fan base around the country with their dynamic blend of emotive art-rock and Kafkaesque lyrics. Describing themselves as "Björk meets Black Midi, Nine Inch Nails and Black Country New Road", the band's name is inspired by the enchanting muse who appears in many of Picasso's famous paintings.

Blending ritualistic prog riffs, glamorous club beats and the juxtaposition of contemporary classical music mixed with poetic bathos, Sylvette have gained attention from a range of tastemaker names with their stellar run of releases to date.

With regular support from BBC 6 Music who dubbed their sound as "dramatic, sophisticated and stylish", the five-piece have also gained airplay on BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio with BBC Introducing Manchester's Shell Zenner praising their track 'Blanket of Dust' as "totally breathtaking". Additionally Clash Magazine lauded their track 'Memories (Falling)' as "a real earworm" applauding the band's ability to "match their aesthetics against a knack for a tidy melody."

In April, the band played a sold out UK tour around the country's churches, accompanied by a string quartet featuring players from the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. With a range of support slots also under their belts, Sylvette have also graced the stages of larger venues including Manchester's O2 Ritz and Electric Ballroom in London.

Performing tracks from the album at a special one-off launch show this Winter, catch Sylvette at London's Off The Cuff on 15 December. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new session video here:

SYLVETTE LIVE DATES 2022

15 December - London, Off The Cuff



