Sydney Rose Debuts 'I Can't Live Without You' With Charlie Oriain

19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has debuted "I can't live without you feat. Charlie Oriain." The heartfelt ballad shines a light on the lengths we go to for the people we love and is accompanied by a lyric video which is streaming now on Sydney's official YouTube channel. "I Can't Live Without You" is available now via Public Consumption.

Sydney expanded on the track, "'I can't live without you' is a song that expresses the fact that you would do anything for the person you love because you simply can't live life without them. I really enjoyed writing the different ways in which I could metaphorically give someone my entire being (whether it be a heart transplant or a literal hospital). But behind all the love-y stuff, there is a sprinkle of anxiety in the song. I let the person know that even if they don't feel the same way that I do, I would do anything for them regardless ('even if to you I'm close to nothing and little')."

Charlie Oriain added, "Having written with Sydney before I know how special an artist and songwriter she is, so to play a part in this song is really exciting. I wrote my verse exploring the feeling of sacrifice for someone, the little things meaning the most and giving them your heart and body to keep theirs beating. The potent lyricism and raw production feels like a warm lullaby, and I hope people connect with it as much as I do."

The track follows Sydney's 2023 releases "Oat Milk" and "Tell Him I Miss Him," the latter of which Stereogum praised as "lovely and delicate," noting, "[the] achingly spare song ... slowly layers on more instruments and effects without losing any heart."

Sydney shared her latest EP This Kind Of Thing Doesn't Last in November. On the five-track collection written solely by Rose, the Georgia-native opened up about growing up, friendship, mental health, and longing, with songs unfolding like a handwritten diary.

The release arrived alongside a self-directed official music video for focus track "Too Fast." This Kind Of Thing Doesn't Last is available on all streaming platforms now via Public Consumption.

The EP was heralded by singles "Charlie," and "Bedroom Floor," an earnest ballad about the pain of a loved one going off to college without you. "Charlie" builds to a stunning crescendo as Rose encapsulates her anxiety with the repeated refrain, "I feel like I'm getting bad again."

In September, Sydney wrapped up dates supporting Addison Grace's U.S. tour. Over the summer, the artist shared her debut EP You Never Met Me, out now via Public Consumption.

The project included previously released singles "Phoebe Told Me," "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)," and "I'll Never Get Over It" and arrived to critical acclaim, with PEOPLE Magazine naming her one of their Emerging Artists To Watch and Under The Radar attesting, "'You Never Met Me' is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process."

Amplify Her Voice also praised the effort, stating "Rose re-discovers different parts of herself on her own, presenting her real self through a delicately honest six-song collection."

Sydney Rose initially gained traction via her intimate YouTube channel covers as well as TikTok, where she has amassed over 200k followers on the platform. Her rendition of Sleeping At Last's "Turning Page" has accumulated over 45 million streams.