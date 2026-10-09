Syd Taylor Releases AFTER THE FACT DELUXE With New Singles and Movie Star Video

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Detroit-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Syd Taylor has released After the Fact Deluxe, featuring two new songs, 'Red Light' and 'Movie Star.' Her debut album After the Fact, released last year, marked a turning point for Taylor. After spending 10 years in Stereo Jane with her twin sister, Emilia Paige, she took the time to explore her identity and launch her solo career.

Of the new additions, she says: 'They were written from the same world, but from a slightly different place in my life, with a little more distance and a lot more clarity. Adding them to the record feels like finally closing that chapter.'

Along with the release of the deluxe, comes a video for 'Movie Star' directed by Aislyn Murray (Doechii, Banks, Ethel Cain). Taylor sings about falling for an actor over hazy, shimmering production and the visual drifts through a series of cinematic scenes that play like a film of their own. 'It's about that feeling of being completely wrapped up in someone while also waiting for the other shoe to drop,' she adds. 'It's the last song I wrote for my album so it only makes sense that it's the final song!'

'Movie Star' follows the release of 'Red Light' in August – a stunning, guitar-driven track highlighting her vocal prowess, exploring vulnerability around the idea of change that also came with a captivating video directed by Murray, spotlighting Taylor's magnetic presence.

With After the Fact, her 12-track debut details a pivotal experience exploring identity and honesty within the spiraling feeling of isolation. Describing the album as 'a journey of self-discovery and self-understanding,' Taylor sought to write and self-produce a collection of songs and the result is a raw, empowering deep dive into self-discovery and introduction to Taylor's incredible vocal abilities. Songs from the record have received placements on popular shows including 'Love of Your Life' on Amazon Prime's Sterling Point and 'Heaven' on Netflix's My Life With The Walter Boys.

After a successful run of shows with Goldie Boutilier between February and March of last year, Taylor will embark on her headlining Fall tour kicking off next week on October 15 in San Francisco at Cafe Du Nord and wrapping in Chicago at Beat Kitchen on October 25. Theo Moss, Amira Jazeera and Meyru will join her as supporting acts for select dates.

Tour Dates

October 15 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord+*

October 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo+*

October 20 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison+&

October 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right +#

October 25 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen+^

+ headline

* support from Theo Moss

^ support from Amira Jazeera

# support from Meyru

& support from Con the Artist

Tracklisting

1. After the Fact

2. Time to Go!

3. Heaven

4. Honeycomb

5. The Wind

6. Leave Me Out of It

7. Dream About You

8. My Man

9. Love of Your Life

10. You're a Woman

11. La da da dee die

12. Jane

13. Red Light

14. Movie Star

Photo Credit: Maggie Barger| download hi-res here



Photo Credit: Maggie Barger| download hi-res here

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