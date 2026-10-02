Swim The Current Release Official Music Video for "THE PRICE WE PAY"

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TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group, has announced the release of 'The Price We Pay,' the new rock single from Swim The Current. Produced by George Pond, Chris Reyes, and David Caplinger, the track is an emotionally charged reflection on loss, grief, and the memories that help carry us forward when life feels impossibly heavy.

The band has now unveiled the official music video for 'The Price We Pay.' The track is out now via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

''The Price We Pay' is really about losing someone you love and trying to hold on to the good times while you're living through the bad ones. Loss is something we all deal with eventually, and sometimes those memories—the laughs, the stories, the moments you'll never forget—are what get you through the hardest days,' says George Pond, bassist for Swim The Current.

Adding an especially meaningful layer to the track is JD DeServio of Black Label Society, who contributes piano to the song. Pond and DeServio share a friendship that spans years of touring, conversations, and a mutual love of music. Both are accomplished bass players, but their long-standing friendship had never translated into a musical collaboration until now.

While DeServio is widely recognized for his work as a bassist with Black Label Society, Pond emphasizes that his talents extend far beyond the instrument.

'This song became even more special to me because my good buddy JD DeServio from Black Label Society plays piano on the track. JD and I are both bass players, and after all these years of friendship, touring and talking just about every day, we've always wanted to do something together musically but somehow never had the opportunity. People obviously know JD as an incredible bass player, but he's also an amazing multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer—and just an all-around amazing dude.'

'More importantly, he's one of my closest friends. Having him play on a song this personal means more to me than I can really put into words. He absolutely crushed the piano part and brought an emotion to the song that was exactly what it needed. After being friends for so many years, it's an honor to finally have our names together on a piece of music. I couldn't be prouder of what he brought to 'Price We Pay.''

'The back story on this one is very personal. I had written the music as an instrumental the week my pup Kodi passed away. When George and Greg heard it, they asked if they could use the music for an STC song, and I agreed. The lyrics that George and Marcos wrote capture all the emotions of losing a loved one. It was the perfect marriage of music and lyrics,' adds Joe Gareri, the band's lead guitarist.

Bringing together an all-star lineup of rock talents, including vocalist Marcos Leal (formerly of Ill Niño), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), guitarist Greg Antine, drummer Chris Moore (George Lynch, Ultraphonix, Rock of Ages), and lead guitarist Joe Gareri, takes the band's sound to new heights.

Swim The Current delivers a high-impact blend of rock-driven musicianship, modern country-rock grit, and deeply personal storytelling. Built around guitarist and songwriter Greg Antine's vision, the band transforms real-life experiences into anthemic, emotionally charged songs with a sound that is both cinematic and immediate.

Greg began developing the project with longtime collaborator and bassist George Pond in George's home studio. The lineup soon expanded with Joe Gareri on guitar and keyboards, whose cinematic writing added depth and atmosphere, and drummer Chris Moore of Ultraphonix and Rock of Ages. The band's final piece came with the addition of longtime friend Marcos Leal of Ill Niño, whose commanding vocals and creative songwriting gave Swim The Current its unmistakable identity.

Following the release of their debut single, 'We Are Not The Same,' the band built serious momentum through a fully organic DIY campaign, earning thousands of streams, YouTube views, and followers without relying on traditional industry machinery. That grassroots growth reflects the direct connection Swim The Current creates with listeners—both online and in the room.

Drawing inspiration from Koe Wetzel, Lakeview, Treaty Oak Revival, and Hardy, Swim The Current combines hard-hitting guitars, soaring melodies, cinematic textures, and honest lyrics into a live experience designed to leave an impression. Now writing, recording, and releasing new music through TLG Zoid, distributed by Virgin Music, the band is bringing its distinctive sound and high-energy performance to audiences everywhere.

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