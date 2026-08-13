Sweetbreads Releases Music Video for New Single OPEN MIC

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Sweetbreads, the project of New York City-based singer and songwriter Melody Stolpp, has released the official music video for her single OPEN MIC. Directed by Alee Ruggieri, the video follows a lonely clown moving through New York City, shifting between black-and-white reality and a Technicolor dream after an encounter with an angel, a visual approach meant to reflect the song's themes of ambition, connection, and the pursuit of a dream.

Inspired by the song's reflections on ambition, obsession, and the search for connection, the visual explores the fragile space between hope and disappointment, mirroring the emotional contrasts at the heart of Sweetbreads' storytelling.

Blending indie-folk, alt-country, and sharp storytelling, Sweetbreads writes with empathy, curiosity, and unflinching sincerity. Her music explores family dynamics, relationships, anxiety, optimism, and the complicated beauty of everyday life.

Since fully dedicating herself to music in 2020, Sweetbreads has become known for heartfelt live performances and a collaborative spirit that has fostered a growing creative community around her work.

With 'Ben,' 'Satisfy,' and now 'Open Mic,' Sweetbreads continues to introduce the emotional world of Punisher of Love. Produced by Quinn Devlin, the album deepens her exploration of love, identity, and the stories we tell ourselves to make sense of both. Punisher of Love will be out September 25.

OPEN MIC follows previous singles Ben and Satisfy as part of Sweetbreads' upcoming album PUNISHER OF LOVE, produced by Quinn Devlin, which explores love, identity, and the stories people tell themselves. Sweetbreads has performed at New York City venues including Union Pool and Arlene's Grocery and is set to embark on an East Coast run with fellow singer-songwriter Jackqueline Hackett.

Photo Credit: Sandy Honig (@sandhonig)



Photo Credit: Sandy Honig (@sandhonig)

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