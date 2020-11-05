Sweet Move Salisbury Show to Southampton

Legendary '70s rock band SWEET has postponed their pre-Christmas UK Tour to 2021.

Legendary '70s rock band SWEET has postponed their pre-Christmas UK Tour to 2021 as well as adding dates in Birmingham (Dec 2), Bexhill (Dec 4) and Nottingham (Dec 19). The 16-date nationwide tour will start on November 25, 2021 in Brighton and end on December 20, 2021 in Bury St Edmunds. Special guests on the tour are the popular Thin Lizzy tribute band Limehouse Lizzy.

Due to the closure of the Salisbury City Hall the concert on Friday 26 November 2021 has been moved to the Southampton 1865 on Friday 26 November 2021.

All tickets remain valid and available to buy via www.planetrocktickets.co.uk www.thegigcartel.com and the 24 Hour Box Office 08444 780 898.

SWEET continue to tour and perform to sell out audiences around the globe with over 55 million records sold worldwide and 34 number 1 hits worldwide.

By the early 70's The Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of top ten records in the UK and Europe including Blockbuster, Hellraiser, Ballroom Blitz, Teenage Rampage and The Sixteens.

In 1975 the USA had discovered the band with Fox on the Run hitting the number 3 spot in the Billboard 100. Another self-penned hit Action followed in 1976 firmly establishing Sweet in the US charts.

On the face of it they were primarily a singles band, however, with the landmark albums including Desolation Boulevard (1975) and Give Us a Wink (1976), the band showed a much harder rocking band. The album Level Headed, released in 1978, brought with it another award winning million-selling worldwide hit with Love is Like Oxygen written by Andy Scott.

In 1979, lead singer Brian Connolly left the original line up leaving Andy Scott, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker to continue as a three-piece. Sadly, both Brian Connolly and Mick Tucker passed away in 1997 and 2002 respectively, and with Steve Priest relocating to the USA, Andy Scott was left to fly the flag.

The 2020 line-up features founding member, Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals) Lee Small (bass, vocals) and Paul Manzi (lead vocals).

The Sweet still tour the world extensively with one of the most dynamic and slick live shows on the circuit. 1968 to 2020, 52 years and counting of hellraising, star chasing, trail blazing. The Sweet continue to walk loud and proud in the rock and roll universe.

View More Music Stories Related Articles