Swedish Punks Perkele Return To The U.S. This Spring

As one of Europe's number one live acts, known for consistently selling out huge venues and for their major festival headline/main stage appearances, long-running Swedish punk band Perkele finally returns to the US this spring for the Break Out Break Free Tour, which kicks off April 19 in Portland, OR and includes additional stops in Albany, CA, Pomona, CA and Brooklyn, NY. See dates below.

Founded in 1993, Perkele has since been at the forefront of punk rock evolution. Their sound has developed to a mix of punk rock and all sorts of metal and rock, from the 70's, 80's and 90's. But Perkele also pick up elements from modern music as well as blues, jazz, folk and classical music. Around ten albums and hundreds of sold-out shows later, Perkele is still here give the best live performance ever with melodies that go straight to the heart.

After sold-out concerts in Berlin, Prague, London, Barcelona and other cities around Europe throughout 2019, Perkele's triumphant return to the States follows on the heels of a main stage appearance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas last May and sold-out shows in Los Angeles last summer.

The band's most recent album 'Leaders of Tomorrow' was released in 2019.

Break Out Break Free U.S. Tour Dates:

4/19 • Bossanova Ballroom • Portland, OR

4/21 • Ivy Room • Albany, CA

4/23 • The Glass House • Pomona, CA

4/25 • The Monarch • Brooklyn, NY





