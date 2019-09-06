Swedish Artist Nea Shares Debut Single

Today, Swedish artist and groundbreaking songwriter Nea (real name Linnea Södahl) has released her debut single "Some Say." The song is available everywhere now via Milkshake / Sony Music Sweden.



"Some Say" is a bold debut from Nea, which delicately explores the depths of human desire and courageous perseverance in the face of unrequited love. Cleverly sampling the melody of Eiffel 65's 1998 smash "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," the song stems from a personal story, of which Nea describes, "We wrote the song after a conversation with a friend of ours. He is gay and is in love with his friend, but this friend is in a straight relationship. The song is about love that you can't attain but that you can't give up on."



Further discussing the song's official video, Nea adds, "We wanted to make the video as real as possible, so we cast real couples instead of actors. I think it shines through in the video that their love is honest and that their stories and struggle to get to that love is real. The director, Leo Adef, did an amazing job making this vision a reality."



Leo Adef is an Argentinian director based in Barcelona. Through his lens, Adef explores sexuality and adolescence with an intimate, yet almost voyeuristic look. Leo has collaborated with brands and publications such as Saint Laurent, i.D, and Nowness. The video is edited by Pau Luzón, whose recent credits include Rosalía's "Milionària + Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero" video.



While today marks the reveal of Nea's freshly-minted artist project, she has already made major waves as an in-demand songwriter, most notably a writer on Zara Larsson's international multi-platinum "Lush Life" as well as credits with Tove Styrke, Grey, Maggie Lindemann, Tinie Tempah, Axwell & many others. Having won multiple songwriting awards including the Denniz Pop 'Rookie' Award and the 'Topliner of the Year' Award by SKAP (Swedish Society of Songwriters, Composers and Authors), Nea's songwriting catalog has generated over a billion streams.



Born in South Africa where Nea's parents had moved their young family to combat the apartheid system of the time, Nea developed a fighting spirit early on - a fire that has driven her artistry since day one. With heritage stemming from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, & Finland, Nea moved to Sweden as a child and has built her foundation there, in life and in music.



Nea is also active in philanthropy, having traveled back to her birthplace of South Africa to work with Star of Life, an organization spreading HIV awareness in schools through music. She has also worked with global non-profit Nvak, which provides youth music education in developing countries, especially for women and girls.





