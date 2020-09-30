Swedish Artist Boy Destroy Shares Debut Single 'Warpaint'

A song about scars and the digital apathy of young lives.

"Warpaint" is the debut single from Swedish artist Boy Destroy, a song about scars and the digital apathy of young lives. Fusing elements of emo and trap with alt-pop sensibilities, "Warpaint", released today through the new, independent record label Loyalty Obsession, offers a first glimpse into Boy Destroy's beautifully raw and vulnerable universe, inspired by artists including My Chemical Romance, Jeff Buckley and Joji.

Watch the cinematic video directed by Milkdrop Studio below.

"Warpaint," produced by We know nothing, is the first release and title-track from the forthcoming Warpaint EP. A visual mixtape of all four EP tracks can be viewed here

"'Warpaint' is the one that started this beautiful and terrifying journey. I'm using my wounds, my mistakes, my anger, my sorrow and my passion as armour. I don't feel like I need to hide anymore. Like a boxer, bleeding in the ring, the pain doesn't bother me much. It's the fuel for this machine."

"The 'Warpaint' EP is a collection of stories from my sometimes troubled life. It's about the boy destroyed. About the people that gave up on me as a consequence of my actions. Souls left unplugged and isolated from their emotions like islands. About the digital apathy of young lives."

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Olof Grind

View More Music Stories Related Articles