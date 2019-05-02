Sweden's Molly Hammar Opens Up In Shimmering New Track WORDS

Today, Molly Hammar, the Swedish pop sensation hailing from Stockholm, opens up on her latest release, "Words". Premiering on NYLON, the video sees Molly blossoming before our eyes, as she finds the right things to say in a song that combines her sensual vocals with an emphatic pop hook. She explains; "Words" is a song that I've been wanting to release ever since that hot summer's day in the studio in 2017. It's about a very common subject...how we very seldom dare to be open and honest with each other and how we sometimes just don't talk with one another. I hope this song will make people open their hearts and open up to each other too." She continued, "This video means so much to me. It expresses how I feel my artistry is blooming at the moment and how I'm taking things to the next level. It was a great process shooting it with the guys at Rosy, the production team, as we felt very unrestrained creatively - which led to several dimensions being added to this video. I'm proud!" The emphatic song follows 'No Place Like Me', featuring Big Narstie, the lead single from her next EP which is due for release Fall 2019. The 23 yr old Swedish artist feels strongly about promoting healthy body image, empowering women and fighting for equal rights. Her first EP, SEX that she released when she was a teenager put her on the map garnering attention for her bold songwriting and infectious alt pop that oozes with a lust for life and a rebellious attitude. The EP was an expression of herself, saying she wrote it because she "wanted to tell my own story, to discuss sex from my perspective and my own experience." She's been focusing on music and writing these last few years, and now she's back with her powerful tunes and self-aware anthems. "I'm 23, single and loving my life. I'm refusing to bend to anyone else - I'm me, I'm home, I'm doing what I like." This year Molly was invited to perform at the Swedish Grammys after an Aretha Franklin tribute she recorded with two friends went viral. The next few months will see the release of two further singles and a second EP that finds Molly baring her soul on the dynamic within relationships, her own identity and lost nights out in London. Big Narstie just won a RTS Award for "Entertainment Performance" with The Big Narstie Show (Expectation / Dice Productions for Channel 4).