Sverre Knut Johansen Releases New Album 'STILL TIME'

Still Time gives some thought to the extinction of animals and man-made climate change as well as the race against time to turn this around, and is a solo album by the Norwegian electronic maestro Sverre Knut Johansen at Space Center Music Productions. The music is crafted with love for all animals on this planet, they are all the heroes and represent the fundamental purity of this earth. There is hope and still time to save the planet, and the musical feeling is all about renewal and fresh life starting again.

Still Time is available digitally on your platform of choice, and at Bandcamp.

In a departure from his musical interest in the space thematic, Johansen gets more grounded with Still Time. He uses human voices throughout the album to represent a warning of extinction, and ties each track to spectacular imagery by African wildlife photographer Solly Levi. The photographs were taken in nature reserves including The Etosha National Park, Namib-Naukluft National Park, and the Masai Mara National Reserve in Namibia and in Kenya.

Still Time is Sverre's seventh release on the Spotted Peccary Music Label. His previous releases are Metahuman (SPM-3006), Dreams Beyond (SPM-3005), Precambrian (SPM-3004), The Vast Expanse (SPM-3003), Secret Space Program (SPM-3002), and Earth From Above (SPM-3001).

All of the music has been composed and Produced by Sverre Knut Johansen at Space Center Music Productions in Sandane, Norway in 2022. Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, Still Time is available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. The powerful photography of Solly Levi is presented in engaging graphic design by Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary Studios NE, and video production by Joe Abreau.

Tracklist:

1 Massive Extinction 09:18

2 Still Time (Saving Our Planet) 05:18

3 Rhinoceros On Large Salt Pan 06:46

4 Storm Is Coming (Walvis Bay) 09:53

5 White Clouds Above Giraffe 08:07

6 Dead Vlei - The Most Beautiful Dead Place On Earth 06:36

7 Oryx In Yellow Light 06:11

8 The Desert Elephants Of Namibia 04:07

9 The Golden Flamingo Lake 09:14

10 A Cheetah's Realm (At The Masai Mara National Reserve) 07:22

Music Smartlink, Spotted Peccary Album Page, on Instagram and Facebook

Comments