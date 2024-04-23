Suwannee Roots Revival Reveals Lineup: Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reviving and carrying on the longtime tradition of hosting some of the most prominent names in American roots music and beyond, the 8th Suwannee Roots Revival takes place Thursday, October 10 - Sunday, October 13 at the renowned Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida.

The Suwannee Roots Revival initial lineup for 2024 includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo (4 days), Peter Rowan Band, Della Mae, Henhouse Prowlers, The Ain’t Sisters, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Sloppy Joe, Quartermoon, Magic Moon Traveling Circus, and more artists to be announced soon!

Jam-packed with stellar music and dance on multiple stages, this family-friendly festival includes four days of music, camping, yoga, music workshops, a Kids Tent, and more. Suwannee Roots Revival focuses on showcasing established as well as up-and-coming roots musicians throughout the weekend, often with some one-of-a -kind collaborations among the artists performing—you never know who will give a surprise sit-in on stage (or in the campgrounds for that matter). There’s an open call to play in the many campground pickin’ party sites throughout the weekend including at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine.

Stay tuned for further news about a wide range of hand-on workshops on the Music Farmers Stage, sponsored by the festival’s nonprofit arm, Live Oak Music and Arts Foundation (LOMAF). There will be a raffle to raise money for LOMAF, which is earmarked for music and arts programs locally in North Florida schools and includes the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp.

Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.

When asked for a quote about Suwannee Roots Revival 2024, Festival Director Beth Judy said that she would say many things about the festivals but this email to her from Annah Garrett with Henhouse Prowlers says what she hears often from others. Annah says "Witnessing what you and Randy built from a unique perspective is an experience I hold near and dear to my heart. Even coming in so many years down the road, I became immediately enveloped in the love and community unlike any other I have experienced in the many festivals and events I have been a part of. There is a sense of belonging and passion that permeates the magical grounds, especially during your shows. Both the band and I are very excited to return."

Donna the Buffalo, who has performed each spring and fall event since the early days in the late 1990’s Spoke with Florida Music Blog at this past year’s Suwannee Spring Reunion. Tara Nevins said, “this is basically our family here,” and Jeb Puryear continues, “We’re really grateful to Beth Judy and Randy for keeping this really good for a long time. People might take that for granted but it is really more of a challenge than people might think.”

Festival Director Beth Judy says “From the very beginning, in 1997, with our first festival at SOSMP, we set an intention of a community of love and healing and music and positive impact on the lives of the people who were there. And we attracted those people who needed that in their lives, and many of them are still coming. The Suwannee Roots Revival is a current version of the events we began so long ago when music festivals were just starting to pop up again after Jerry’s passing. SpringFest and MagFest had changed and evolved over the years and now we are gathering everyone together for the big Reunion and Revival of what commenced during those early years.”

Set in the midst of 800 acres of Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River, the venue is a playground and the festival celebrates community based fun, growing friendships, laughing families, and that feel-good feeling you get from hanging out in such a beautiful natural setting. This is the place to make new memories with friends old and new while gathering in a picturesque setting breathing in the songs that fill the air… as they say at SOSMP: “Music Lives Here.”

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Early Bird Tier 3 Tickets are $175 (includes fees and taxes); Student / Military Early Bird Tier 3 are $160 (with a valid ID). Early Bird pricing ends June 20th. An additional event car pass is required to bring a car into the campground. Advance Car Pass: $15 or $20 at the Gate. For complete ticket information and to purchase tickets, visit suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets/.

SOSMP offers guest comforts including a general store, full service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hook ups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364­-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events. Please visit the park's web site at www.musicliveshere.com for further information.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 Initial Lineup

Old Crow Medicine Show

Yonder Mountain String Band

Donna the Buffalo (4 days)

Peter Rowan Band

Della Mae

Henhouse Prowlers

The Ain’t Sisters

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers

Snake Oil Medicine Show

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

Sloppy Joe

Quartermoon

Magic Moon Traveling Circus

More artists to be announced soon!