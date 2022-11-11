Supreme Beings of Leisure Release New Single 'Body'

Earlier this summer, Supreme Beings of Leisure (SBL)-consisting of original members Geri Soriano, Ramin Sakurai and Rick Torres-reintroduced themselves after a 14-year hiatus with "Full Circle" followed by "Contender."

Now the band who is synonymous with retro-future West Coast Chill vibe, a sound they helped create in the heyday of trip-hop and mid-tempo electronica at the turn of the century, are back with a new single "Body" out today, November 11 which will appear on their fourth studio album 22 due out February 10, 2023.

"Body" is vintage brass-driven SBL highlighted by a bombastic beat, groovy spy guitar, booming tubeax, and a near death experience with layers to peel back and contemplate. "I became a clinical hypnotherapist that specializes in past-life regressions between albums," says Geri Soriano. "Death and the afterlife have always been fascinating to me. And during this time, Ramin had a near-death experience while battling an illness. 'Body' came out of that eerie combination of events."

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, SBL forged the electronic/trip hop sound for the West Coast. Previous albums include Supreme Beings of Leisure (2000), Divine Operating System (2003) and 11i (2008). The Supreme Beings of Leisure "...look back to a time when dance music was not entirely mechanized and melodies had not been reduced to hooks and samples" touted the New York Times.

Considering it's been 14 years since their last release fans want to know: have Supreme Beings of Leisure been too leisurely? Given the strength of their new album 22, the answer is a resounding no. Geri Soriano, Ramin Sakurai, and Rick Torres had to live life-- marriages, kids, a divorce, the death of parents, a flooded recording studio, the pandemic, even a near-death experience. With their fourth studio album, those experiences have been transformed into music. Look for "Full Circle," "Contender," and "Body" to appear on 22 set for release February 10, 2023.

Now 22 years after their critically-acclaimed, self-titled debut, Supreme Beings of Leisure is back, with an impressive array of guests to boot. Beyond the core trio, the album features keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth), violinist Lili Haydn (Paige/Plant, Funkadelic), drummer Satnam Ramgotra (Hans Zimmer), percussionist Duke Mushroom (Masters at Work, Janet Jackson, Gloria Estefan), bassist Adam Dorn (Mocean Worker), pianist Scott Tibbs (Beyonce), and vocalists Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd, David Gilmore), Frank Navin (The Aluminum Group), and Monica Reed (Sting, James Brown, Deep Purple).

Listen to the new single here: