Sunny War Will Release New Album Feb. 26

Speaking with Sunny War, her mind roves endlessly, jumping between topics, spilling out rapid fire thoughts like her wildly inventive guitar playing. The pandemic has driven many away from their creative centers, but Sunny's been uncommonly busy. She founded a Los Angeles chapter of the nonprofit Food Not Bombs and put together a network of volunteers to distribute vegan food to the homeless. She marched for BLM in protest against police brutality and found time to cut a new album at her favorite spot, Hen House Studios in Venice Beach.

Sunny's last album brought her universal praise and a powerful Tiny Desk performance at NPR. You'd think that the next album would bring a whole suite of expectations, but Sunny shrugged these off easily. She's motivated less by what others expect and more by her own inner muse, and she's surrounded herself with an artistic group of friends who are constantly writing, recording, and playing music.

Coming March 26, 2021, Simple Syrup has a vibrant, loose feel, more focused on the interplay with the musicians than before. Sunny's new songs touch on everything from romance to politics, jumping easily between larger concepts like the expectations for famous Black women in American art ("Like Nina") and smaller ideas like "Kiss A Loser", her ode to her own drunken self in relationships. One of the more powerful songs on the album, "Deployed and Destroyed" is about a friend that Sunny knew from the streets. A veteran of the Iraq Wars, she watched him fall apart from PTSD, another vet who was unable to get the care he needed and is now homeless and suffering from severe mental trauma. Watching so many friends fall apart under the pressures of COVID-losing jobs, being left behind-motivated Sunny to do more, to make change. Surrounded by relentless pressures from societal change, Sunny worked more closely with her community and embarked on a nearly year-long recording spree that brought two EPs (one of which, Can I Sit With You?, made a number of Best of 2020 lists) and now Simple Syrup coming in March 2021.

The pandemic has been a crucible for Sunny, burning away the parts of the old world that didn't truly matter and leaving her with a new purpose.