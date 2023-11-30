Sun Room Releases Their Devil-May-Care New EP 'At Least I Tried'

This EP represents the band letting listeners have an unaltered view of their garage jams and unruly show antics.

Nov. 30, 2023

Sun Room Releases Their Devil-May-Care New EP 'At Least I Tried'

Ringleaders and havoc seekers of SoCal’s surf-rock scene, Sun Room, unleash their new EP At Least I Tried. Barreling in at just over 10 minutes, the four tracks are fast, loud, and lyrically unphased. This EP represents the band letting listeners have an unaltered view of their garage jams and unruly show antics.

The majority of At Least I Tried was produced by one of Sun Room’s biggest influences growing up in the California DIY scene, Zac Carper of FIDLAR.

Kicking off with “At Least I Tried,” a track described by frontman Luke Asgian as “finding fun in the chaos of life and being in a touring band,” Sun Room makes it known that they expect for nothing to go right, but you laugh at it and roll on. He also shares that the next song “Cut My Hair” is “about a summer fling that ends when Fall rolls around, the same time I usually cut my hair.” Again, expressing that sometimes things don’t go as planned, but you power through.

“Kicking Rocks” is the EP’s most laid back, beachy tune, allowing the listener to come up for a breath. But that brief respite quickly subsides to EP closer “Stuck In The Heat.” A metaphorical mic drop sealing the band’s year of explosive growth and unabashed antics, this is a song that you hear and immediately know it has to be Sun Room. 

Asgian shares, “It feels like we’ve spent such a large portion of our lives on tour the past couple years, which we’re so stoked on, but it also makes you appreciate Southern California that much more. Whenever we’re on the road, I think we get such a sense of nostalgia for the culture down here and the sound of all the bands from the beach towns we grew up in. Spending so much time driving through farms in the Midwest on tour will really make you want to write something profoundly Californian.”

He continues, “Of course, we have other influences, but the garage rock scene that we all grew up on down here is so ingrained in us and I think that really shows on this EP, which we’re really proud of. The process of writing it was all during a summer at home in between surfs, in the garage. Even if we’re playing arenas one day, we’ll always jam in a garage. It would be really hard to write a Sun Room song in some multi-million dollar studio or rehearsal space.”

Leading up to the EP, Sun Room released the singles “At Least I Tried,” along with an official video, and “Cut My Hair.” Praise has been rolling in from everywhere including Consequence, Paste, and even Iggy Pop on BBC 6. The singles also received playlisting from All New Rock and New Noise on Spotify, New in Rock and Breaking Rock on Apple Music, and Fresh Alternative and Breakthrough Indie on Amazon Music.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

2023

November 30 – Flagstaff, AZ – Prochnow Auditorium

December 26 – Perth, AUS – Out & About Festival

December 28 – Sunshine Coast, AUS – Sol Bar

December 29 – Byron Bay, AUS – The Northern

December 30 – Gold Coast, AUS – Best Night Ever Festival

2024

January 1 – Brisbane, AUS – Spaced Out Festival

January 2 – Coffs Harbour, AUS – Coffs Hotel

January 4 – Port Macquarie, AUS – Finnians Hotel

January 5 – Newcastle, AUS – King Street Bandroom

January 6 – Avalon Beach, AUS – Avalon RSL

January 7 – Wollongong, AUS – La La La’s

January 9 – Sydney, AUS – The Lansdowne

January 11 – San Remo, AUS – Westernport Hotel

January 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Stay Gold

January 13 – Mornington, AUS – Coastal Jam Festival

January 14 – Geelong, AUS – Barwon Club

January 19 – Adelaide, AUS – Jive

photo by Caroline Zeeman



